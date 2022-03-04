energy independence and decarbonisation in Europe

Paula Gonçalves 02 Mar. 6 min

The demand for cleaner energy and the increase in wind farms in Europe.

Large European nations, such as Germany, resorted to Russian gas to fill the gap between coal plant refurbishment, the move away from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster, and the point at which zero-emission renewables and storage can act as a total replacement.

with about 40% of EU gas coming from Russiathe minds of European leaders are now focused on the question of whether they can count on these supplies. The war in Ukraine comes as much of the world is already recovering from the energy chaoswith pandemic disruptions to transport, driving up energy prices.

To add even more complexity, the invasion comes just days before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report on regional climate impacts and adaptationwhich highlights efforts to reduce climate change damage caused by fossil fuels.

Why is Russia important to the world’s energy consumers?

Exporting fossil fuels is central to the Russian economy. The nation of 145 million people is one of the largest energy exporters in the world. Russia is the main exporter of gas, the second largest of crude oil and the third largest of coal.

But this country is well aware of its vulnerability in selling fossil fuels to Europe, which is committed to decarbonization. While Europe remains the biggest gas export market, Russia wants to diversify, increasing the offer for China.

In 2019, the pipeline Power of Siberia started transporting gas from Siberia directly to China. Just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia announced an agreement on a new pipeline to China.

Europe needs the Russia-Germany Nord Stream pipeline series – but for how long? This image is from the construction of the first gas pipeline in 2010. Source: Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

It was only in January that Germany’s new climate and economy minister announced important new measures to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies in the country and strengthen the industry with clean energy. This crisis could have the potential to accelerate Europe’s trend towards renewable energy, which seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

It is possible that there is a increased efforts to switch to interdependent renewable generation, such as offshore wind farms proposed to be shared by several European nations. But this is not guaranteed. In the short term, there is a huge risk that the Ukraine crisis focus on energy security at the expense of decarbonization. We can see a return to coal power.

Countries like Germany may even be forced to rethink or delay their denuclearization. Other major fossil fuel exporters such as Australiaare already lining up to fill the gaps in European markets.

Global Renewable Energy Report 2021: 5 conclusions

International climate efforts

Long considered a notorious laggard, Russia has not voluntarily participated in international climate negotiations.

In the run-up to the 2021 Glasgow climate conference COP26, Russia has hinted that it may be open to taking a more serious line on climate action. Putin has committed the country to carbon neutrality by 2060and domestic policy developments in recent months suggested that a change was afoot.

This war is a setback for international climate efforts, given Russia’s prominent role as one of the world’s five largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

War will obviously prevent this. Any potential for greater climate engagement with Russia ahead of the next major climate meeting in Egypt later this year is off the table for now.

Other likely environmental damage

Both traditional and cyber warfare can substantially increase emissions and cause damage to the environment. The serious implications for present and future generations were dramatically highlighted with the Russian occupation of Chernobyl.

It is not known what Russia plans to do, but the targeted destruction of nuclear facilitieswhether as a weapon or an act of defensive deterrence, would likely violate international law.

Kharkiv hospital destroyed by Russian attack pic.twitter.com/NLQPe3zcTX — Ukraine War (@guerraucrania) March 1, 2022

This is a real question. The International Criminal Court founding document notes that it is a war crime to intentionally cause “widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment”, assuming it was clearly excessive in relation to the military advantage gained.

This means that it is possible for the Russian government to be held responsible for the environmental and humanitarian impacts of their aggression.