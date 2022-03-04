Europe wants energy independence and decarbonisation

Amanda Souza 02 Mar. 5 min

Rising energy prices were already causing tensions before the invasion, as these February 12 London protests demonstrate. Andy Rain/EPA

In 1973, the worldwide boom in growth reached its limit and came to an end in the post-war period when oil producers tightened supplies and raised prices.

It is known, then, that large European nations, such as Germany, resorted to Russian gas to replace coal plants, moving away from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster and the point at which zero-emission renewables and storage can act as a full replacement.

The gas that comes from Russia

Around 40% of EU gas comes from Russia, and the war in Ukraine is taking place at a time when much of the world was recovering from energetic chaos due to pandemic disruptions in transport, which pushed up energy prices.

Europe needs the Russia-Germany Nord Stream pipeline series – but for how long? This image is from the construction of the first gas pipeline in 2010. Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

The scenario is complex because the invasion took place a few days before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report on the impacts and adaptation of the regional climate, to reduce the damage caused by the use of fossil fuels.

Russia is number 1 in gas exports, number 2 in crude oil and number 3 in coal exports.

In 2019, the Power of Siberia pipeline began transporting gas from Siberia to China. Coincidentally or not, just a few weeks before the invasion, Russia announced an agreement for a new pipeline to China.

The quest for renewable energy can be accelerated

In January, Germany’s Minister of Climate and Economy announced new measures to accelerate the implementation of renewable energy and the industry clean energy. But will Europe be able to reduce its dependence on Russian gas?

The search for clean energy and the use of wind farms in Europe.

There is an effort to shift to interdependent renewable generation, such as offshore wind farms proposed to be shared by several European nations. However, this is not guaranteed.

In the short term, there is a huge risk that the crisis in Ukraine will focus attention on energy security at the expense of decarbonisation. We can even see a return to coal poweras countries like Germany may even be forced to rethink or delay their nuclear elimination.

International climate efforts affected?

Russia has no longer voluntarily participated in international climate negotiations. However, in preparation for the COP26the country has hinted that it would be open to taking a more serious line on climate action, where Putin has committed to carbon neutrality by 2060.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could have an outsized influence on energy trends due to the war. shutterstock

War will obviously prevent this from happening. Any potential for greater climate engagement with Russia before the next big climate meeting in Egypt later this year is off the table for now, noting that Russia is one of the top five emitters of greenhouse gases in the world.

It remains to be seen what Russia plans to do, but the targeted destruction of nuclear facilities, whether as a weapon or an act of defensive deterrence, would likely violate international law.

Environmental destruction is a war crime

The founding document of the International Criminal Court notes that it is a war crime intentionally causing “widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment”, assuming it was clearly excessive in relation to the military advantage gained.

Ukraine says Russia bombed a gas pipeline in eastern Kharkiv and could cause “great environmental destruction”.#TTsNews pic.twitter.com/ZQ2gIpfKm3 — TTs Brasil: News (@TTsBrasilNews) February 27, 2022

In the year 2000, Russia signed this document, the statute of rome, but never ratified an agreement to become a member. In 2016, Russia announced its full withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.

The international community has also reached a historic agreement on the definition of ecocide in 2021, meaning that it is possible for the Russian government to be held responsible for the environmental and humanitarian impacts of its aggression.