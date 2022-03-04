Expert shares theory for ‘disappearance’ of Russian air force in Ukraine war

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) have not been protagonists of the invasion of Ukraine and this may have several reasons, in the opinion of an expert in defense. Note that his opinion is independent of AEROIN’s view, but is being shared for knowledge.

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-34 © Dmitry Terekhov





Many people around the world have questioned the power of VKS, which has 8% of the world’s military aircraft fleet and 10% of air combat jets, according to data collected by FlightGlobal. And this apparatus “would not be seen in the Ukraine war”.

For Justin Bronk, air power expert at think tanker British RUSI (Royal United Services Institute), and a PhD candidate in Defense at the famous Kings College in London, the absence of Russian air power would be associated with a lack of organization and even experience.

Russia, at first, began a simultaneous attack campaign, with artillery acting together with air and also ground attack, something that other countries did not do, since they first established air superiority, and then entered by land.

Bronk also cites that several Russian anti-aircraft batteries got stuck on the way, either due to lack of fuel or another logistical problem. These systems have also been constantly falling victim to Molotov cocktails dropped by civilians or Javelin missiles and also N-LAW, fired by Ukrainian soldiers. Because they were without infantry follow-up and defense systems, they became easy prey.

With that, the skies remained open for the enemy, who could counterattack Russian attacks, even with fewer planes and inferior equipment.





“During operations in Syria, only the Su-34 fighters made constant use of guided weaponry, indicating a lack of familiarity of the Russians with this equipment and also a low stock of guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles.”said Bronk.

Even the Russian action in Syria has lowered this stock even further, while, as the country classifies the invasion of Ukraine as a “Special Military Operation” and not the so-called “War Effort”, then the industry is not all directed towards produce supplies for combat, something quite seen, for example, in the USSR and USA in the Second World War.

Sukhoi Su-35S © Dmitry Terekhov

Another point raised by Bronk is the lack of historical coordination with anti-aircraft batteries, which has already resulted in more than one case of “friendly fire”, the best known being what occurred in Syria in 2018, when a Russian anti-aircraft system A S-200 aerial shot down an Ilyushin Il-20 twin-engine turboprop plane from Russia, mistaken for Israeli fighter jets.

For him, the lack of trust, in a scenario where the enemy has the same aircraft and anti-aircraft batteries, in addition to similar doctrine, generates uncertainty in VKS, which would test acting in a limited way.

Finally, Bronk compares the experience of NATO countries, in which pilots on average fly 180 to 240 hours a year (which many military personnel find little), apart from simulator time, while the VKS has been talking 100 to 120 hours a year for each air fighter. Added to this is the fact that NATO is constantly in combat or doing exercises with other countries, including those that use Russian fighter jets.

All these factors are just considerations and may not be definitively associated with the concrete cause of the “disappearance” of the Russian Air Force and the lack of control over the airspace. Everything can also be associated with the Russian strategy and its objectives, but these are points that draw attention and can give a direction on the frustration of VKS’s action in Ukraine.

Su-25 – Photo by Robert Sullivan



