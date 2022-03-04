Failure at Itaú: Procon-SP notifies bank for blackout in application | Economy

The Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon-SP) notified Itaú Unibanco this Thursday (3) due to the instability that occurs on the website, application and other services of the financial institution.

Customers of the bank complained this morning that unidentified withdrawals were made – while others pointed to the entry of unspecified money into their accounts. In several cases, payments made were returned to customer accounts.

According to Procon-SP, Itaú should clarify:

When he found the problem ;

; What is the forecast regularization ;

; What measures and security protocols a were implemented;

a were implemented; if ooo database of the company was affected;

of the company was affected; What type of information were compromised;

were compromised; Which answering services were hit;

were hit; how many consumers were attacked;

were attacked; What kind of transactions and operations s were and still are committed;

s were and still are committed; how many complaints were registered in the company’s channels;

were registered in the company’s channels; If consumers are being directed to a specific service channel.

The foundation also asks for explanations on how the consumer can exercise rights such as contesting withdrawals, payment of charges for non-payment of debts, due to lack of access to the account and other demands arising from the unavailability of the system. In addition to information on which alternative channels have been made available.

Clarifications must be provided by March 7th.

Itaú customers point out errors in withdrawals and deposits in accounts

According to Procon-SP, consumers cannot be harmed by a fault of the company’s responsibility.

However, amounts improperly deposited as a result of the failure of the Itaú website and app must not be used and must be returned.

“In this way, transactions [saques, transferências, pix, pagamentos] not carried out by account holders should be considered null and void”, the foundation informed.

If the consumer has been prevented from carrying out any transaction, he/she cannot be harmed by charging a fine and interest.