Fed ready to raise interest rates more than 25 points if need be, says Powell

The chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, said this Thursday, 3, that “we need to stay away from very low interest rates, with high inflation and a strong economy”. He told senators in Washington that, as he pointed out to lawmakers on Wednesday, he would recommend that the Fed Funds rise 0.25 percentage point at the US central bank meeting this month.

“I also stated that if inflation does not moderate to the levels we expect, we are prepared to raise rates more than 0.25 percentage point, in one or two times.”

Powell said the US has “excessively high demand pushing inflation up”. However, he pointed out that the US central bank can use interest rate hikes to moderate prices without harming the expansion of the country’s level of activity.

The Fed chairman also said that “one of the apparent effects of the war in Ukraine is that it does not help global production chains”, which, according to him, had not been showing good evolution before the war. “We see that in the short term, oil has risen substantially, which extends to gasoline, and will reflect in higher inflation in the short term. The question is how long this will continue.”

Powell also stated that the increased use of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine and Russia since the war for different reasons reinforces the need for efficient regulation in this new area. “It is important that we have a legal framework to prevent illegal activity, such as terrorism, with the use of cryptocurrencies.”

