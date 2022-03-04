Find out how to treat pre-diabetes and prevent the disease from developing

Prediabetes is an intermediate condition between a healthy person and type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease caused by an increase in blood glucose. However, when a person is diagnosed with prediabetes, this condition can still be treated, preventing the condition from evolving into actual diabetes. Keep reading to learn how to treat it.

Prediabetes and how to treat it

Diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce or has a failure in the action of insulin, a hormone that causes sugar to be absorbed by the body. In view of this, pre-diabetes happens when blood glucose is higher than it should be for a healthy person, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

The main causes of this condition are genetic factors, weight gain, a poor diet with excess amount of calories and a sedentary lifestyle. The problem is that pre-diabetes usually has no symptoms, so it’s important to always have a medical follow-up and have tests done with a certain frequency.

Once diagnosed, the treatment is based on inserting healthy habits, both in terms of food and physical activity. Thus, it is necessary to have a routine of frequent physical activities, as well as a diet that avoids excess sugar, fats, salt and white flour.

Food for a pre-diabetic

To treat prediabetes, it is necessary to know which foods to prioritize and which to avoid as much as possible. That said, it is recommended to avoid some foods, such as white bread, cookies, cake, chocolate, sweets in general, soft drinks, energy drinks, white rice, fast food, among others.

However, other foods are great for a pre-diabetic, and their consumption can be done with peace of mind. They are: white meats, vegetables, legumes, legumes in general, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, oats, oilseeds such as chestnuts and almonds, milk and its derivatives, as long as they are skimmed, olive oil, coconut oil, among others. In addition, the consumption of green leaves is indicated, as they help in the absorption of sugar in the blood.

In view of this, changes in eating habits can make all the difference so that diabetes, which is much more serious, does not develop. However, don’t do it alone! Always have a medical follow-up and also look for a nutritionist for an adequate, balanced diet focused on your case.