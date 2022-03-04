Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been extinguished

The fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was extinguished at 6:20 am (local time) after an attack by Russia, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. The flames occupied the third, fourth and fifth floors of a building, located outside the reactor complex.

Three Ukrainian servicemen were killed and two wounded during the airstrike, the director of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency, in Portuguese), Rafael Grossi, this morning. None of the reactors were hit and there was no release of radioactive material.

It could have been a dramatic situation, we shouldn’t wait for something like this to happen before trying to face it. [o problema] in an efficient way. We know what’s at risk. Right now, we have an abnormal normality.

director of IAEARafael Grossi, in a press conference

There are six reactors at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, but only one of them is currently operating.

One hour after the fire was extinguished, the head of the Regional Military Administration of zaporizhzhia, Oleksandr starukstated that the radiation level in the region remains unchanged and does not endanger the life and health of the population.

the power plant zaporizhzhia it is considered the largest of its kind in Europe. In a message on Telegram, the head of the Military Administration of Zaporizhzhia claimed that the nuclear plant is occupied by Russian military forces.

Explosion would be 10x bigger than Chernobyl, says minister

On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the military’s invasion by saying that if the plant exploded “it will be ten times bigger than Chernobyl”. The minister was referring to what is considered the biggest nuclear accident in history, which took place in Chernobyl, in 1986. At the time, there was an explosion of a reactor spreading radiation in a part of Europe.

The Russian army is firing from all sides at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. The fire has already started. If it explodes, it will be ten times bigger than Chernobyl! The Russians must immediately stop the fire, allow firefighters to enter, establish a safety zone! Dmytro Kuleba, on his Twitter profile

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency, in Portuguese) said it had already been notified about the bombings at the nuclear plant. “We are in contact with the Ukrainian authorities about the situation.”

After the fire was detected, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm posted on social media that the White House “did not see high levels of radiation near the facility” hit by the Russians. She also informed that the plant’s reactors are being shut down.

Russia invaded the region located in southwest Ukraine in the early afternoon of Thursday – the advance was confirmed by the Ukrainian Intelligence Service. The action takes place eight days after the beginning of the conflicts between the two countries.

“The invaders have already fired at the checkpoint and are using armored vehicles against the civilian population. Residents of Energodar, leave the streets blocked off! Do not be afraid!”

Later, during the night, Mayor Dmytro Orlov claimed that “a column of Russian soldiers” was on its way to the plant.

On social media, a security camera installed at the site broadcast live, on YouTube, images of the confrontation between the troops. Many shots were observed.

Ukraine government condemns occupation of Chernobyl

Chernobyl was taken over by Russian military forces a week ago. Faced with the offensives, the Ukrainian government condemned the action and said that the capture of the facility is “an act of nuclear terrorism and a threat to the world”.

“Employees at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are being held hostage by the Russian military for seven days straight. People are under psychological pressure and morally exhausted. This is a danger to human life as well as the operation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.” . The message was also communicated by the government of Ukraine on Telegram.

To prevent “nuclear terrorism” from happening, the country asked the AEIA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to pressure NATO to close the airspace located over the facilities. It was also requested that efforts be intensified to prevent Russian acts at the plant.

active nuclear plants

Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants. The facilities are responsible for approximately half of the electricity consumed in the country, in addition to radioactive waste deposits, such as the one in Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history occurred in 1986.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency and the Interior Ministry say they reported rising levels of radiation in Chernobyl after Russia took control of the region.

Images circulating on the internet show the action of Russian troops against civilians in Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine.