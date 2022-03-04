Florianópolis influencer is admitted to hospital with rheumatic fever | Santa Catarina

TikTok influencer Wueverton da Silva Pereira, 20-year-old Wue Silva, is hospitalized in Florianópolis with rheumatic fever, his advice said. The young man has been in the health unit since February 21. Until Thursday night (2), he had a constant fever and body aches.

Wue Silva is from Santa Catarina and has 10.8 million followers on TikTok. He publishes content for social networks with videos involving friends and family. His mother, Josiane da Silva, told what happened to her son. He started getting sick on February 19.

“He had a sore throat, but every now and then he gets it,” the mother said. The young man also had a swollen finger. However, the next day, the situation worsened.

“Sunday [20] in the morning he had a stronger sore throat and other swollen fingers. We went to the hospital, they gave me medicine and did a Covid test, and it was negative. On Monday [21] in the morning, he couldn’t get out of bed anymore, it was a lot of pain”, reported the mother.

“We take again [ao hospital] and they did blood and urine tests and there the leukocytes were very altered. So the doctor on duty asked him to stay in the hospital to investigate the infection. Several tests were carried out and those that gave good results were discarded”, Josiane continued.

On February 23, the young man was diagnosed with rheumatic fever.

“He had no movement in his hands and legs. All the joints, shoulders, elbows, wrists, fingers were swollen. So in the legs too”, summarized the mother.

Until Thursday night, the young man remained hospitalized and received antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and analgesic treatment. The family looks for a specialist in the area.

