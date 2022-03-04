Germany confiscates world’s largest yacht, owned by Russian billionaire

The economic sanctions implemented by the United States and European countries in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine are starting to hit the pockets of Russian billionaires.

In addition to the freezing of accounts and investments, the governments of the countries are going after the assets of the tycoons. The latest affected was Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose superyacht — the world’s largest — was confiscated by the German government, according to information from Forbes magazine.

The Dilbar is a 512-foot yacht built in 2016 valued at US$594 million.

Six Russian billionaires are on the sanctions list of Western allies, including Usmanov. But it wasn’t just him who was left without his ‘little boat’. In France, customs authorities also confiscated a giant yacht that belongs to Igor Sechin, president of the Russian state-owned giant that controls the country’s oil, Rosneft.

His yacht, the Amore Vero, was confiscated in the port of La Ciotatr, near Marseille, as he was preparing to leave urgently, already fearing the confiscation. The yacht was docked for repairs and would depart without completing the repairs.

MALDIVES

The flow of yachts that are moving to the regions of Maldives, in the Indian Ocean, and Seychelles, in Africa, has grown rapidly in recent days, according to a survey by Bloomberg.

The movement of superyachts to the region would be a way of circumventing the confiscation of boats by European countries, part of the economic embargo announced by several countries around the world.

According to the survey, four of the largest luxury yachts currently anchored in the Maldives are owned by Russian magnates. The largest of these, the 140-meter Ocean Victory, belongs to steel tycoon Victor Rashnikov. At the time of its purchase, the yacht was valued at around US$ 300 million (just over R$ 1.5 billion).

Two other superyachts already in the region are the Clio, owned by aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, and the Nord, owned by Russian steel-chain billionaire Alexei Mordashov.