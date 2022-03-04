Germany seizes $600 million yacht from Russian oligarch

Western sanctions on Russia also target Russian billionaires, who have already taken their yachts to the Maldives, where there is no extradition treaty with the United States. However, not everyone managed to escape. Germany earlier this week seized the yacht Dilbar, which belongs to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

According to Forbes, the German government froze the asset, and the vessel’s employees did not show up for work this Wednesday (2).

+ European shares fall 2% as Russia sanctions raise growth concerns

+ Ukrainian negotiator says there was no progress in negotiations with Russia; new round scheduled

Despite not being the longest in the world, the superyacht is one of the largest in terms of interior volume: it weighs just under 16,000 tons, is 156 meters long and is valued at US$ 600 million.

The French Finance Ministry also said on Thursday (3) that it had seized the yacht belonging to Igor Sechin, a Russian billionaire who is CEO of Russian oil company Rosneft. Sechin has been sanctioned by the European Union for his proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin – his yacht is valued at $130 million.

The European Union seeks to isolate Russia’s economy and cut off the sources of funding that fuel the invasion of Ukraine. Seven Russian banks were excluded from Swift, the international banking system.

