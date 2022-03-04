Government launches SUS booklet for people with rare diseases

The federal government released this Thursday (3) the booklet of the Unified Health System (SUS) for people with rare diseases. It is estimated, according to the Ministry of Health, that there are about 13 million people in Brazil with some rare health condition. Worldwide, there are about 300 million rare and about 6,000 to 8,000 different types of known diseases. Rare diseases are characterized as health conditions, usually chronic, of low prevalence in the population.

“These people with rare diseases have diverse care needs, and they demand continuous care from multidisciplinary teams at all levels of health care, in addition to family support, which is so important”, said the secretary of Specialized Care of the Ministry of Health, Maíra Botelho , during the launch of the booklet, in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto. The event was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, as well as ministers, authorities and people with rare diseases. The ceremony also marked the World Day of People with Rare Diseases, celebrated on the last day of February.

The Rare Notebook, as it was named, serves to guide patients and family members who seek specialized care in the SUS. According to the Ministry of Health, in addition to bringing the main signs and alerts that may indicate the existence of a rare disease, the document provides information about treatments and tips for a healthier life. The booklet will record information about care in health, education and multidisciplinary care services, and will serve to monitor the patient throughout his life.

“The Caderneta do Raro is another delivery of the Ministry of Health to guide patients, their families and caregivers”, said First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who helps to articulate, within the government, the agendas of people with rare diseases and disabilities. .

“My mission, from the beginning, was to contribute to give visibility to people living with rare diseases. In the last three years, we have changed the reality of rare diseases in this country”, he added.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the ministry has invested, since 2019, about R$ 3.8 billion in resources to assist, in the SUS, patients with rare diseases. The money, according to the folder, was used to fund teams in hospitals, newborn screening, diagnosis and new protocols for the treatment of diseases.

In a short speech, President Jair Bolsonaro praised the work of the teams that work in public policies aimed at people with rare diseases in the country. “Today, I also feel strengthened in being able to collaborate with people with these rare diseases. There is no greater satisfaction in people’s lives than being able to contribute, collaborate with others”, he said.