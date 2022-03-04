Government publishes law that incorporates treatments into health plans

The federal government published this Friday (4) the sanction to the project that defines rules for the incorporation of new treatments by health plans. Among the measures is the one that determined that health plans will be required to provide oral and home-use cancer drugs.

“The measure allows patients to continue therapy at home, without the need for hospitalization for treatment”, pointed out the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in a note.

The update of the list of procedures and events in supplementary health by the ANS (National Health Agency) will be carried out through the establishment of an administrative process within a period of up to 180 days.



The new rule also determines the creation of a commission, that of Update the List of Supplementary Health Procedures and Events, which will assist the ANS in updating the list. This committee must justify the decisions by means of a report.

“Presidential sanction is important to obtain more speed in the care of cancer patients, especially within the context of a pandemic”, completed the Presidency of the Republic.

