Government publishes law that incorporates treatments into health plans

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Government publishes law that incorporates treatments into health plans 7 Views

The federal government published this Friday (4) the sanction to the project that defines rules for the incorporation of new treatments by health plans. Among the measures is the one that determined that health plans will be required to provide oral and home-use cancer drugs.

“The measure allows patients to continue therapy at home, without the need for hospitalization for treatment”, pointed out the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in a note.

The update of the list of procedures and events in supplementary health by the ANS (National Health Agency) will be carried out through the establishment of an administrative process within a period of up to 180 days.


–Continues after advertising–

The new rule also determines the creation of a commission, that of Update the List of Supplementary Health Procedures and Events, which will assist the ANS in updating the list. This committee must justify the decisions by means of a report.

“Presidential sanction is important to obtain more speed in the care of cancer patients, especially within the context of a pandemic”, completed the Presidency of the Republic.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Penile wound may indicate cancer: ‘Early diagnosis is essential to avoid amputation’ | Health

About eight years ago, Carlos noticed that small warts had appeared on the tip of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved