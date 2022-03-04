Horizon Forbidden West and its strange reference to unions

Horizon Forbidden West is the long-awaited sequel that arrives 5 years after Horizon Zero Dawnand one of the top gaming releases of Q1 2022. The game features a welcome evolution in graphics, gameplay and storytelling, but Aloy’s new venture to save the world (again) hasn’t been received without some criticism.

Hic Svnt Dracones!

The following text contains spoilers of the first hours of Horizon Forbidden Westso read at your own risk.

At the beginning of the game, Aloy needs to go to Minéria (Chainscrape in the original in English), a settlement of the Oseram tribe that is in the Go, the threshold between the lands of the Carja tribe and the Forbidden West, the first stopping point to reach the West. Forbidden, to which no one has access until an Embassy and diplomats has taken place.

The problem occurs that upon arrival, Aloy discovers that the region is infested with aggressive machines, called presabravas (bristlebacks, a robot boar and one of the new enemies), which prevent the passage of the Carja representative towards the city of Ocásia. Being the typical scholar meditates the beast, he refuses to continue until his safety is assured.

In addition, mining workers are on strike. Aloy needs to improve her bow (main quest requirement), but the Oseram will not work again, of course, after the Braveprey are eliminated. That leaves Aloy, who is in urgent mode and has no time to waste.

In this context we are introduced to Ulvund, the leader of the local workers, who organized the strike to ensure the safety of his peers, or at least, so it seems at first.

As the player progresses through the story and talks to other NPCs, including Petra, Aloy’s friend Oseram who played a key role in the final battle of Horizon Zero Dawnyou learn that one of Ulvund’s conditions for ending the strike involves a Carja land grant in the Go.

The document would include permission to use Ore and surrounding areas for Ulvund and other workers in the region, so that they cannot be removed from there later. The region would become an Oseram city.

Ulvund is illustrated as a benefactor to local workers, and the organization he runs looks like a union at first glance. However, the leader has ulterior motives: he has investments in all regions of the vain, and with the concession, he would become rich and garner votes to become an adviser to the Oseram.

He even doesn’t hide from Aloy that the concession would grant him a “simple compensation” for services rendered to the community.

The plot unfolds in the main quest and three sub-quests, “The Bravefangs” (above), “Danger in the Deep” and “Twilight Route”, with the latter two showing how Ulvund and his allies treat workers and others in the Gap. Another side quest mentions that Ulvund demands a “special discount” at the restaurant for him and his followers, and you realize that the “union group” has even forced the local merchants to close.

Aloy needs to eliminate the presabravas so that the way is open, and upon completing all the missions, Ulvund is forced to end the strike (he is even trolled, in which the heroine says that the “union leader” will cover everyone’s damage) , and is eventually replaced by Petra as leader of the Ore workers.

The initial impression is that Horizon Forbidden West seeks to show the negative side of unionization movements, in which those responsible will always cherish the “little flour, my mush first”, which would make Aloy an involuntary villain, for her urgency to save the world would lead her to become a “destroyer of unions “, or “union buster” in English.

Such confusion is understandable, since in many places, including Brazil, there are union organizations working for the enrichment of their organizers, under the pretext of protecting the interests of workers, exactly as Cosa Nostra did with the “sale of protection”. This particular factor is very similar to the “Ulvund discount”, by the way.

It is important to remember that not every union is run by bad people, but the timing for the inclusion of such a plot in a AAA game is curious.

During 2021, the movement of workers and service providers in the games industry in search of their rights, including efforts to unionize, gained strength thanks to widespread denunciations of crunch during the development of several games, and the gigantic lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, involving a harmful and harmful culture in the company, sexual and moral abuse, mass layoffs, inadequate working conditions, and other problems.

Things got really ugly when employees at Raven Software, one of Activision’s studios, announced the creation of a union, in which the company responded from appealing to FUD, to disbanding the entire Q&A team, scattering its members across multiple departments, so as to weaken the community effort.

Nevertheless, the company hired WilmerHale, a law firm specializing in dismantling unions, making it clear that movement within the company will not be tolerated.

Sony has never positioned itself for or against unions, but the passage into Horizon Forbidden West coincides with the current movement in the games industry, in which more and more professionals seek to organize themselves in order to guarantee their rights, in the United States, Europe and even in Brazil.

It is also possible that the criticism of the game was directed from the beginning to criminal organizations, but the approach draws many parallels with the actions of union groups, causing confusion (whether intentional or not, we will never know).

The situation ended up leading to the manifestation of several groups and publications on websites, unfairly accusing Aloy of acting as a tool of “capitalist interests” (sic) against those of the workers, even though she leaned on the urgency of her mission.

On the other hand, and to the dismay of some, there is no Oseram saying that they should “take the means of production”, or anything like that.