“How do you sleep at night?” asks journalist to Russian minister

posted on 03/03/2022 11:14 / updated on 03/03/2022 11:19



(credit: reproduction)

During a press conference on Thursday (3/3), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had to hear an embarrassing question.

“How do you sleep at night knowing that Russian bombs kill people?” asked a journalist.

In response, Lavrov stated that every military action causes victims. “I have already said that any human life is priceless, any type of military action unfortunately always causes victims, not only among the military, but among civilians. Our military has an order to only use weapons against military infrastructure. I can only give my condolences,” he said.

In the same interview, the head of Russian diplomacy accused the West of “thinking” about nuclear war. “Everyone knows that a third world war can only be nuclear, but I would like to point out that the idea of ​​a nuclear war is in the minds of Western politicians, not in the minds of Russians,” he said.