‘How do you sleep at night knowing that Russian bombs kill children?’, journalist asks Lavrov – International

MOSCOW – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrovfaced several critical questions from a journalist about the invasion gives Ukraine during the online press conference he held this Thursday, 3. In response, he accused the reporter of pro-Western propaganda and ignoring the wars that involve U.S and Europe.

She began by telling the story of a woman who was supposedly killed in Kiev in his car by Russian soldiers, then asked, “Mr Lavrov, I know you have a daughter. I want you to look me in the eye and tell me how do you sleep at night knowing that bombs and ammunition are killing children?”

“Any human life is precious,” Lavrov replied. “Unfortunately, all hostilities result in deaths among many civilians. Our troops who have participated in the special operation are strictly ordered to use high-precision weapons to disable the military infrastructure of Ukrainian troops.” The term “special operation” is used by Russia to refer to the invasion – the country has banned media outlets from using “invasion” and war.

The chancellor continued saying that “I could only offer condolences” when he was interrupted by the journalist: “Hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead, this is already being investigated by the international court. I wonder if you are personally preparing for a defense in a court of war crimes?”

Lavrov then changes his tune and starts making accusations against the reporter. “I understand your desire to ask these sharp questions, you want to incite your audience. That’s your job. It’s not about mass media, it’s about being a tool to get into people’s minds. of the west need.”

He continues: “Again, I will reiterate that I will not justify any action that leads to the death of civilians, but the collateral damage was not generated by us but by our colleagues in the West.”

The chancellor repeats a very common speech in the Russian government, which is to mention the American invasion of Iraq – carried out under false pretenses of weapons of mass destruction – and interventions in Latin America and Libya. “Did you try to apply that emotional speech when thousands of people died in Iraq or Libya or Syria?”

And once again the journalist interrupts: “You who started this war, these bloods are on your hand, Mr. Lavrov.”

“I’m not going to play this game. You talk like a talk show host now.” He ends by suggesting that she study the documents on the Moscow government website citing alleged deaths of Russians by the Ukrainian government in Donbass.

Hundreds dead and a million refugees

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have died since the invasion began.which will be investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, the British Karim Khan, for alleged war crimes after Kiev’s accusations of bombing residential areas.

“The invasion of Russia has opened a dangerous new chapter in world history,” said Michelle Bachelet, the top human rights official at the UN. She said the UN has already confirmed the deaths of 227 people, including 15 children, but stressed that “the real numbers will be much higher” because her office has not received details of casualties from areas of fierce fighting. The Ukrainian government of Volodmyr Zelensky has already reported more than 2 thousand deaths by Wednesday, 2.

This Thursday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) updated the numbers of displaced and reported that more than a million people fled Ukraine in seven days. More than half of them went to Poland.

Western countries and their allies responded to the invasion with a battery of sanctions to isolate Russia in diplomatic, economic, cultural and sporting areas.

Russian troops, who managed to take control of the first major Ukrainian city since the beginning of the invasion, bombings against other urban centers have intensified, which can increase the number of civilians killed quickly. Russia, however, denies that it is targeting civilian buildings but military ones.

A Ukrainian delegation was on its way to the second round of negotiations with the Russians – after the failure of the first meeting on Monday.AFP and NYT