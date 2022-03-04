how to defeat Margit the Fallen Omen without suffering too much

Margit is the first wall for newbies in Elden Ring. The Limgrave Castle Entrance Boss represents a considerable jump in the game’s difficulty.

As the glorious Batman would say, preparation is key. There are a number of things you can do to make the fight much smoother, even trivial. Check it out below.

Also see our other Elden Ring guides:

Get a Summon

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The first step to make the fight go smoother (actually, against any boss in the game) is to get a invocation. Those NPCs you summon will deal damage and also get Margit’s attention, which makes room for you to either heal or deal damage as well.

In order to be able to summon, you must first release your corsel, Torrent, naturally advancing towards the castle. After getting the mate, return to Elleh Church at night and talk to the Renni. The little blue witch will give you a bell to summon and teach you the first summon: the wolves.

Another summon you can get fast is with Roderika, NPC in Storm Hill Hut, very close to the castle too. She teaches how to summon a jellyfish that attacks from afar.

Later, we’ll talk about how to use these invocations according to your build.

Evolve your weapon to +3

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

In the Church of Elleh, there is a makeshift forge where you can upgrade your weapon to level 3. Increasing your weapon level grants more damage than increasing stats. Choose a starting weapon that you like and upgrade.

To reach this level, you need 10 level 1 Forge Stones. You can get this just by exploring the Limgrave dungeons, including the Limgrave Tunnelsa mining site where there are several of them.

If you want to go straight to the best spots, you can check out our guide to 10 essential places to explore in the first region.

Get the Magnificent Elixir

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

The Magnificent Elixir is an item that many people only pick up much later. Big mistake, because it reduces the suffering in combats considerably. It lets you mix two special effects, which can even be a rare extra heal early in the game.

To get it, just go to the Third Church of Marika, which is in the forest region next to the first. Check out our guide with the right location and tips to improve Elixir.

find patches

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Patches is a veteran NPC of the franchise, known for being one hell of a traitor. However, here he sells an item that makes fighting Margit easier.

go to Cave of the Mausoleum Wing, which is near where your world is invaded by an NPC with a blood dagger, near the dragon in the lake. Check the location in the image.

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

After defeating him, rest at the Landmark of Grace and talk to him again. He will become a salesman. buy the item Margit’s Handcuffs. We’ll explain how to use it right below.

Explore for Runes

Elden Ring Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

What makes Elden Ring less difficult than other souls games is the possibility to gain many levels by exploring. Limgrave is full of side bosses and dungeons waiting for you. Before facing Margit, complete these challenges until you get around the level 20.

At this level you can also kill the Guardian of the Tree, close to Elleh Church, and even the lake dragon (use the mount to attack him).

With these kills, you’ll have cool levels and gear for the fight.

Summon Rogier

It is possible to have not one, but two summons assisting in this battle. The mage Rogier can be summoned right outside Margit’s door, by interacting with a golden symbol on the floor. It helps with magic attacks and also serves as a distraction during battle.

Use these strategies against Margit

Elden Ring Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Now that you’ve prepared well, it’s time to learn how to use all this to beat the boss.

First choose your invocation. We point to the three wolves, which get Margit’s attention the most and hold off some of her attacks.

However, jellyfish can also work very well if kept alive for a long time, as it poisons the opponent. However, she is not that good at attracting your attention. You will need to be more skilled with dodges.

If you chose the wolf, we recommend saving the summon for the second phase of the battle, which starts when Margit is at about 60% health. This will make the cubs last longer. The first phase is quieter and you will be able to use Margit’s handcuffs.

If you chose jellyfish, use it as soon as you enter the room and don’t let it be attacked. Draw the boss’s eyes to you or Roger.

The handcuff you bought from Patches can only be used twice in the fight and only during the first phase. Other detail: she only interrupts an ongoing attack from him once. The second use needs to roll while he doesn’t attack.

As soon as you use the handcuffs, run to deliver several blows and try to speed up the end of the first phase.

In the second phase, the fight gets more insane. Margit can summon spirit weapons. The hammer deals massive area damage. The dagger is extremely fast.

Your invocation will be essential to divert his focus. Whenever he gets distracted, run and attack from behind. Use some equipment or ranged spells to keep dealing damage from a distance and break his stance, which allows for critical hits.

You’ll still need to dodge some punches, but in general, just keep a medium distance, wait for him to get distracted and run to attack.

Don’t forget to use the Magnificent Elixir to gain its effects in this phase. If you’ve equipped the healing effect along with the stamina, use the Elixir before other heals, to ensure the stamina benefits as soon as possible.

With a few tries, you’ll defeat him and you’ll be able to move on with a good amount of runes to spend.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol