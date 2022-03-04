Human Rights Council Approves Resolution Creating Investigation Commission into Alleged Violations in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The Human Rights Council on Friday voted for a resolution condemning alleged violations of rights during Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

“It is our duty to document and assess Russia’s crimes and identify those responsible,” Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine. For Evgeny Ustinov, representative of Russia, told the Council that supporters of the resolution “will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine”.

According to Globonews, Brazil supported the resolution.

Just over a week after the start of the war, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a second round of negotiations on Thursday (3). According to a Ukrainian spokesman, “there was an understanding” between the two nations for the creation of humanitarian corridors, the entry of provisions and the evacuation of civilians from the country attacked by the Russians.

Humanitarian corridors are lanes that are temporarily unconfronted and by mutual agreement between the warring parties, to allow the transit of civilians, their exit from the combat area and the arrival of supplies such as medicine and food.