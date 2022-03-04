‘I decided to train to help my brother lose weight and became a bodybuilder’ – 03/03/2022

Diego Carvalho, 28, decided to train to accompany his brother at the gym, who was suffering bullying at school because of being overweight. The curitibano fell in love with bodybuilding, went to see a bodybuilder friend compete and decided to participate in championships too. Next, Diego tells how he managed to resist food temptations and stick to the diet to achieve his goals:

“I’ve always been that skinny one who ate everything and didn’t get fat. My parents are obese and didn’t have very healthy eating habits. My brother started to get overweight and started to be bullied at school. So he decided to join the gym and I went together, to encourage you. I was 19 when I started training. I didn’t have any specific goals or diet.

I started to get interested in training and learned that following a good diet is important for bodybuilding results. I started to be more careful with the menu and soon I started to see gains. So much so that I fell in love with training! I dropped out of business school and decided to study physical education—thankfully, because today I can’t imagine sitting in an office all day.

Image: Personal archive

In college, I met a friend who wanted to be a bodybuilder. I didn’t even know half of the process required to become an athlete, but I went to see him at a competition and decided that I would give it a try, as he promised to help me! In March 2018, I started my first preparation and it was not easy. As my family has always been unruly with food, I saw my mother making cake, my father eating sweets and I had to hold back a lot to keep from going off the diet!

It made me realize that having focus is very important to be an athlete, but also to have results in any area of ​​life. Before starting any project, you need to work your head to face everything that lies ahead. Speaking of food, for example, if you don’t have a strong mind, you will all the time eat something that was not planned on the menu, because ‘junk’ always appears in everyday life.

I was firm and managed to control myself, even seeing everyone eating cake and lasagna, I followed the diet for the competition.

Image: Personal archive

Right after I competed, I had an episode of binge eating and that’s when I realized that you can’t maintain a restrictive diet for a long time. Since I didn’t have any championships in mind, I started eating everything: two plates of food per meal, lots of sweets, etc. As a result of this oversight, I gained 12 kg in two weeks and saw that I was getting back to bad eating habits. So, I returned to full focus on the sport.

I have already won nine trophies and three medals. In bodybuilding, we say that the athlete does not choose the category in which he wants to compete, because each modality requires a different physical type. for which I participate (the Men’s Physique)you must have a slim waist, broad back and shoulders, a Y-shaped body.

How to prepare a bodybuilder

Normally, my preparation starts six months before the competition. In the beginning, the workouts start to get more intense with the focus on gaining muscle mass. As my metabolism is very fast and my fat percentage is always low, about three months before the championship, I have to increase my caloric consumption a lot, since it is difficult to develop muscles in a caloric deficit.

Image: Personal archive

At that time, I consume about 4,000 calories a day. There are times when I need to push the food inside, because I can’t stand to eat. In all, there are six meals every 3 hours and I vary the options. Obviously, I don’t eat anything, they are healthy foods and recommended by a nutritionist.

At lunch and dinner, I usually eat rice, potatoes, cassava, eggs, sweet potatoes, as well as lean red meat (duckling), chicken and fish. For afternoon snacks, I usually eat fruits, such as papaya and bananas, and supplements, such as whey protein and creatine, to help me gain mass.

Image: Personal archive

Even in this preparation period, which requires total focus, I follow the diet to the letter during the week and on Saturday or Sunday I allow myself a free meal. It can be a hamburger, barbecue, pizza. Going off the diet in one meal will not harm my results, as the vast majority of my menu is healthy and I don’t eat junk all the time. Believe me, frequency plays an important role.

Another important lesson, which applies to those who compete or not, is that in the final stretch I don’t do weight training every day. Muscles are micro-injured during exercise and recover (grow) during rest. That’s why I train from Monday to Wednesday, varying the muscle groups, rest on Thursday and go back to training Friday and Saturday, to rest again on Sunday.

I’ve been training for 10 years and bodybuilding changed my life, it even impacted my career. Today, I’m a coach, I do online training consulting and I teach a personal trainer class. Becoming an athlete opened several doors for me in the profession. After all, nothing better than showing your students that training works if you eat and exercise correctly.

To achieve our goals, we need to focus 100% on the goal and keep in mind that, in training and diet, everything we do (or don’t do) directly reflects on results.