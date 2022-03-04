Ibovespa zeroes and closes stable with worsening in New York; dollar drops 1.5%

The Brazilian stock exchange lost steam in the last hour of negotiations closing practically stable, but with a downward trend, after the ceasefire negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations did not show significant evolution today. The Ibovespa closed with a slight drop of 0.01%, at 115,165 points, after oscillating between 115,009 and 115,947. The financial volume was R$ 31.5 billion.

The positive highlight was the shares of Cielo (CIEL3), which jumped 5.26%, followed by IRB (IRBR3) and CSN (CSNA3), with increases of 5.16% and 5.01%, respectively. The rise in iron ore in China boosted mining shares.

The negative highlights were Azul (AZUL4) and Embraer (EMBR3) which fell, respectively, 4.71% and 4.17%, followed by Americanas (AMER3), with a drop of 4.16%.

According to analysts at Ativa Investimentos, the shares of companies linked to the tourism sector continue to be negatively impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Already the actions of retailers are again under pressure from high interest rates, given the greater risk of inflation.

The dollar once again ignored tensions between Ukraine and Russia and followed a slope against the real, fueled by the intense flow of foreign capital to the B3 and fixed income.

The American currency closed down by 1.55%, at R$5.028, after fluctuating between R$5.021 and R$5.115.

The valuation of commodities inflationary pressure increases, which should force the Copom to raise the Selic to 13% by the end of the year, which makes the carry trade even more attractive to foreigners.

Future interest rates closed higher, with more intensity at the shorter end of the curve. With the prospect of rising commodity prices amid the Ukraine war, inflation is likely to bring the terminal Selic closer to 13%.

At the end of the extended session: DIF23, + 0.19 pp, at 12.85%; DIF25, +0.20 pp, at 11.80%; DIF27, +0.09 pp, at 11.55%; DIF29, +0.06pp, at 11.66%.

In the US, stocks deepened losses after the White House announced another round of sanctions on Russian financial elites. On the economic front, last week’s jobless claims reached 215,000. That was lower than the 225,000 economists had expected.

Nasdaq was down 1.56% to 13,573 points. The Dow Jones index fell 0.28% to 33,794 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.52% to 4,363 points.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related