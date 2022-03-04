Ikea to close in Russia for ‘tragedy’ in Ukraine; stores have queues

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced today that it will pause its activities in Russia and Belarus for the “devastating war in Ukraine, which is a human tragedy”. The store said it was concerned about the safety of employees in these two countries.

In addition, Ikea said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused “serious disruptions in the supply chain and commercial conditions” and the decision to close indefinitely will impact about 15,000 workers.

According to the Ukrainian government, today is the last day of operation for Ikea stores in Russia. In videos released by the Ukrainian government and by citizens on Russian soil, it is possible to see lines with hundreds of people and crowded establishments.

The furniture giant’s owners also chose to stop all production, exports and imports in and out of Russia and Belarus.

The only exception for the Ikea group, which will continue to operate, is the Mega shopping center in Russia, so that “many people have access to their daily and essential needs, such as food, groceries and pharmacies”.

Image: UOL Art

Ukraine support

In addition to the pause in operations, the Ikea Foundation announced today that it has donated 20 million euros for humanitarian assistance to people who “have been forcibly displaced as a result of the conflict in Ukraine”.

According to the UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency), more than 800,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion: at least 836,000 people sought protection in neighboring countries, most of them in Poland — about of 454 thousand.

Hungary is the second main destination, which received 116,000 migrants. Slovakia received 67,000 refugees, and Russia, involved in the conflict, 42,900 people.

Two other parts of the furniture giant’s group have earmarked €10 million each to support UNHCR, the non-governmental organization Save the Children and other charities that serve local markets.