Images show the impact of Russian bombing in Ukraine; see before and after – 03/03/2022 – World

The war in Ukraine enters its second week with a trail of destruction from the port cities of Mariupol and Kherson, in the south, to the capital Kiev, further north. In addition to daily bombing by the Russians, the fighting leaves burning tanks along the way, infrastructure disabled by the Ukrainians themselves, in an attempt to slow the invaders’ advance, and deaths.

On the Ukrainian side, according to the government, they already exceed 2,000, and Russia has admitted 498 as of this Wednesday (2) – although it is not possible to confirm any of the information independently. With the country in civil war since 2014, but concentrated in the east, Ukrainians now see cities large and small strewn with wreckage.

Kharkiv Center, before and after Kharkiv Center in 2015 and on Tuesday (1st) – Ukraine Emergency Service/Reuters and Reproduction

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, is 450 km from Kiev. The center was hit by missiles on Tuesday (1st), the day on which the balance recorded by the Ukrainian government was 10 people dead and 35 injured.

Official government building in central Kharkiv hit by Russian missile – Marienko Andrii/UNIAN and Reproduction

Grad and cruise missiles hit residential areas and the government building in Kharkiv. Oleg Sinegubov, the ruler of the region, called the attacks a war crime against the civilian population and genocide.

Building in front of Kharkiv government building in 2015 and after the attack – Sergey Bobok/AFP and Reproduction

Rockets also destroyed buildings at Karazin National University. By the second day of fighting in Kharkiv, the seventh of the war, the death toll had risen to 21, as well as 112 wounded, according to Ukrainian officials — a figure that also could not be independently verified.

In Kiev, attack on TV tower leaves dead Attack on the television tower in the capital Kiev interrupted broadcasts and killed people close to the site – Aris Messinis/AFP and Reproduction

The Ukrainian capital has been bombed since dawn on Saturday (26), just over 24 hours after the start of the invasion. This Tuesday, the attack on a TV tower left people dead in its surroundings. A convoy of more than 60 km long with tanks and military vehicles approaches Kiev from the north.

In Bucha, a city near Kiev, Russian tanks and buildings were destroyed – Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters and Reproduction

The invasion also affects smaller towns and cities close to Kiev as part of the siege and the movement of Russian troops, in the case of Bucha, a few kilometers from the capital.

The Constitution Square region was also targeted in Kharkiv this Wednesday (2) – Sergey Bobok/AFP and Reproduction

This Wednesday, as fighting continued in Kharkiv, the Russians announced the capture of Kherson, information later confirmed by Ukraine.

The port city was the first major city in Ukraine to fall to invaders.