In 3 weeks, the game has sold 1 million units

SIFU has been yielding excellent numbers for Sloclap, conquering, in just three weeks on the market, the mark of 1 million units sold. The information was shared by the studio last Wednesday (02).

The developer’s new bet was very well received on Metacritic, where it is currently rated at an average of 80. The press release (via Gematsu) also reveals other Kung-Fu game stats, which you can check out below:

More than 10 million hours were played;

More than 45% of players completed the second phase challenge;

More than 150,000 players have mastered Kung-Fu well enough to defeat Yang, the game’s main antagonist.

The numbers released by the studio reveal that more players managed to pass the second stage of SIFU: in the last record, it was found that only 27% defeated the second boss. Sean is one of the most difficult bosses in the title and requires a lot of patience.

In addition, there are players who in a short time have already mastered the art of Kung-Fu, as was the case with the Korean “ONGBAL”. O speedrunner managed to beat the game in 22 minutes, without dying and with the true ending — Jackie Chan himself.

Those who bought the Deluxe version of SIFU will receive an exclusive skin in May

Sloclap is already working to bring new updates to SIFU — although multiplayer isn’t in the pipeline. Those who purchased the Deluxe version of the title will be entitled to an exclusive skin in an update scheduled for May. Know more!