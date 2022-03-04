Indaiatuba starts to offer surgeries and chemotherapy for cancer via SUS, but the measure is only valid for new cases | Campinas and Region

Cancer patients who live in Indaiatuba (SP) started this week to undergo the chemotherapy treatment in the city by the Unified Health System (SUS). The municipality did not have the public service and now plans to promote 650 oncological surgeries and 5,300 chemotherapy sessions per yearaccording to the city hall this Thursday (3). However, comfort to the population is only valid for new cases.

Before the measure, all cancer patients who depend on the SUS had to move to another municipality for treatment. Now, the sessions are held in the Infusion Room of the Augusto de Oliveira Camargo Hospital (HAOC) or in the Oncology Center for new diagnoses.

“Patients in the city who have already started treatment in another unit, remain in this way, and the new ones, start treatment in Indaiatuba”, explained the city hall.

O g1 asked the administration about the number of people who currently need to leave the city and the reasons for not including this population in municipal services.

The Health Department stated that, as cancer patients are regulated via the state system, consider it an invasive procedure to change the person’s treatment. Once the vacancy is conquered, it is kept where it is and is guaranteed for that patient.

This Wednesday (2), the first four patients were treated at Haoc. Another seven are scheduled to undergo the procedure on Friday (4).

According to the prefecture, the first SUS patients received the drug Leuprorelin, which is a manufactured version of a hormone used to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer, endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

With the measure, patients will be entered into the Cross Regulation System and regulated by the Hebe Camargo Network. Thus, they will be directed to undergo treatment at the Oncology Center, in the Jardim Morada do Sol neighborhood, or at Haoc, according to the diagnosis and evolution of each case.

In order to guarantee the service to the residents, Indaiatuba became part of the High Complexity Assistance Unit in Oncology, Unacon, which allowed the municipality to be accredited and start chemotherapy procedures and oncological surgeries.