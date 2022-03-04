inFAMOUS and Sly Cooper would be returning, says insider

inFAMOUS and Sly Cooper, two of Sony’s “dormant” franchises, may return soon. According to insider AccountNGT, new games from both series are already in development, reportedly for the PS5. But don’t get carried away: the information is that they should not be revealed anytime soon.

Even with speculation about a possible “big State of Play” on the way, the leaker doesn’t believe in an announcement for now, despite apparently the games would be scheduled for 2022. On Twitter, the profile revealed more details obtained behind the scenes:

I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development. https://t.co/ymgwhJyJW3 — AccountNGT (@accngt) March 2, 2022

Even with some delays to the exclusives, it should be a big year for PlayStation gamers, with the announcement and release of some IPs that will make their return. A new event is definitely planned for this month and they won’t be revealing any surprises. I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new inFAMOUS are in development.

InFAMOUS and Sly Cooper’s Returns Still Not Certain

As usual in stories involving insiders, it is good to point out that they should not be taken as official sources. Neither Sony nor Sucker Punch have revealed they are working on a new inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper, so please treat this article as a rumor.