Instability causes long queue at bank branch in downtown Maceió

Itaú bank customers noticed unexpected movements in bank accounts this Thursday (3). In Maceió, those who went to the bank’s branch, located on Rua do Sol, had to wait.

The branch on Rua do Sol is one of the main ones in the center of the Alagoas capital. Users reported the delay in waiting and the long queue. In addition, they claimed that the queue was due to system instability and, therefore, the ATMs were momentarily disabled. The bank said, in a statement, that the measure was to limit access, while the system did not normalize.

Through social networks, account holders reported withdrawals and deposits since early in the morning. Transactions exceed R$ 1,000, according to reports. On twitter, the bank said that Customers are also without access to the application and that when they try to connect to the system, the message appears: “We are improving our services. Please try again later”.

“We are focused on resolving the issue, and we emphasize that it has nothing to do with external events. We are aware of the inconvenience, we are working to resolve it as soon as possible. Some customers are having problems with the statement statement and current account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are fixing it ASAP,” the tweet reads.