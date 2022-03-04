Intel would be pressuring motherboard manufacturers to abandon DDR4 for good

The manufacturers of motherboards for processors Intel would be being pressured to abandon DDR4 for good and launch the components for the 12th and 13th generations of branded chips only support DDR5. According to the TechPowerUp hardware specialist website, Intel’s move would aim to accelerate customers’ transition to DDR5 technology. Initially, the next 700 series chipsets would be the ones hit by this pressure.

DDR5 memories were introduced to the market last year and the industry is undergoing a technology transition at this time. Other rumors indicate that the series Raptor Lake should support frequencies up to 5600 MHz in the new standard. It is worth noting that this does not mean that Intel will remove compatibility with DDR4 memories from its 13th generation chips. They are expected to support both the past and the new standard, as well as the “Alder Lake” ecosystem.