Intel would be pressuring motherboard manufacturers to abandon DDR4 for good

The manufacturers of motherboards for processors Intel would be being pressured to abandon DDR4 for good and launch the components for the 12th and 13th generations of branded chips only support DDR5.
According to the TechPowerUp hardware specialist website, Intel’s move would aim to accelerate customers’ transition to DDR5 technology. Initially, the next 700 series chipsets would be the ones hit by this pressure.
DDR5 memories were introduced to the market last year and the industry is undergoing a technology transition at this time. Other rumors indicate that the series Raptor Lake should support frequencies up to 5600 MHz in the new standard.
It is worth noting that this does not mean that Intel will remove compatibility with DDR4 memories from its 13th generation chips. They are expected to support both the past and the new standard, as well as the “Alder Lake” ecosystem.
O TechPowerUp attributes this possible Intel decision to the fact thatat DDR4 and DDR5 motherboards have a very different UEFI code when it comes to RAM support and this poses a complication for manufacturers.
In any case, it seems to be more interesting for the consumer that Intel still keeps some models from the 700 series, such as the entry-level H710 and B760 chipsets, with support for DDR4 RAM modules.
Therefore, users do not need to change RAM memories forcibly, but gradually and according to their needs. Lastly, this also appears to be the beginning of Intel’s end of DDR4 supportwhich is expected, but not for now.
Do you agree with the idea of already abandoning DDR4 in new products? Tell us in the comments below!