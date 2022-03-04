is the time to buy government bonds?

With the Selic rate, which was at 2% at the beginning of 2021, rising to 10.75% per year in February 2022, a lot has changed. So, with interest rates soaring, investors want to know if this is a good time to buy government bonds in the form of Treasury Direct. Is this an investment that will bring good returns at this time? For the answer, check it out below!

First, it is important to make it clear that Treasury Direct bonds have different yields. The Selic Treasury, for example, pays Selic, plus a bonus. The Fixed Rate Treasury has a profitability above 11%, while the IPCA Treasury pays inflation (which is around 10% per year), plus a bonus.

But what does it mean? Basically, this does not mean that it is the best time to invest in Treasury Direct, but that profitability is now more affordable. But that could change. In addition, the Treasury is today one of the safest investments in the country. However, you need to be careful when investing all your money, as both the Selic and indices such as the IPCA can change. Therefore, it is best to have a diversified portfolio.

Finally, according to experts, the Selic Treasury is currently recommended mainly for the emergency reserve. Remembering that, in this case, the amount saved must be 6 to 12 times the value of your average monthly expenses. So whenever you have money to spare, invest. But Treasury Direct is not always the most suitable investment for the moment of each one. After all, it all depends on your goals. In private fixed income, for example, you can find bonds, such as CDBs, that are paying above 14% per year.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com