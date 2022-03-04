Itaú goes offline, displays incorrect customer balance and rejects hacker attack

This Thursday morning (3), Itaú customers had a scare. A problem in the bank’s systems caused the internet banking application and website to be down and users’ balances to be displayed incorrectly, generating many complaints on social media. During the afternoon, the bank’s digital channels were offline and Itaú rejected a possible hacker attack as the source of the problem.

In a statement sent to the Canaltechthe company gave some information about this Thursday’s failure:

Itaú Unibanco informs that it is working to correct the intermittence that affects its systems this Thursday morning (3), with an impact on the statement of statement and current account balance for part of its customers. The source of the problem is being investigated, but it is already known that it is not related to an external event. The bank regrets the inconvenience and works to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

The company also needed to incorporate a notice about instability on its official website to inform customers about the difficulty in using its services.

Top of Itaú’s website has a message about system failure (Image: Melissa Pereira/Canaltech)

Earlier, a part of the public found themselves, as a result of the bug, with less money in their account than they should have. Another part got a scare, but in the opposite direction, when they saw a balance higher than the correct one.

@itau I received R$ 158.69 in my account from the error that happened today. How to proceed? — 🇺🇸 Robson Luiz (@rluiz_com) March 3, 2022

Hi! We identified an intermittence, our team is already working to correct it as soon as possible. If you have any questions, call us in private. — Itaú #FeitoComVc (@itau) March 3, 2022

Itaú confirmed the problem this Thursday morning through its Twitter account. “Some customers are having problems with the statement statement and current account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and are correcting it as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Some customers are having problems with their statement statement and checking account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and are fixing it as soon as possible. — Itaú #FeitoComVc (@itau) March 3, 2022

The difficulty is reinforced by the Down Detector, a site that measures the instability of services by the flow of people who complain about disorders with online services. The platform registers a peak around 12:00, but the fault remained throughout the afternoon.

Peak complaints about Itaú’s fall occurs around 12:00 (Capture: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

So far, there is no forecast of normalization of services.

Problems with the balance at Itaú

There was no shortage of users reporting that the amounts on their balances and statements were different than they should have been, with strange movements both to add amounts to the account and to remove them.

Half of my money that was in the account is gone, I hope that when it returns to normal it will be there. — moonglow_l 🌹 (@let_arts16) March 3, 2022

I went to sleep with money in my account and woke up feeling zero! @itau solve it there 😡😡😡😡😡 — Isabel Andrade (@isabellcandrade) March 3, 2022

Guys, the money fell into my Itaú account 😳😳😳😳 — RM 🇾🇪🇦🇷🇫🇷 (@rmatheus_SPFC) March 3, 2022