Itaú goes offline, displays incorrect customer balance and rejects hacker attack

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Itaú goes offline, displays incorrect customer balance and rejects hacker attack 8 Views

This Thursday morning (3), Itaú customers had a scare. A problem in the bank’s systems caused the internet banking application and website to be down and users’ balances to be displayed incorrectly, generating many complaints on social media. During the afternoon, the bank’s digital channels were offline and Itaú rejected a possible hacker attack as the source of the problem.

In a statement sent to the Canaltechthe company gave some information about this Thursday’s failure:

Itaú Unibanco informs that it is working to correct the intermittence that affects its systems this Thursday morning (3), with an impact on the statement of statement and current account balance for part of its customers. The source of the problem is being investigated, but it is already known that it is not related to an external event. The bank regrets the inconvenience and works to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

The company also needed to incorporate a notice about instability on its official website to inform customers about the difficulty in using its services.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Top of Itaú’s website has a message about system failure (Image: Melissa Pereira/Canaltech)

Earlier, a part of the public found themselves, as a result of the bug, with less money in their account than they should have. Another part got a scare, but in the opposite direction, when they saw a balance higher than the correct one.

Itaú confirmed the problem this Thursday morning through its Twitter account. “Some customers are having problems with the statement statement and current account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and are correcting it as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The difficulty is reinforced by the Down Detector, a site that measures the instability of services by the flow of people who complain about disorders with online services. The platform registers a peak around 12:00, but the fault remained throughout the afternoon.

Peak complaints about Itaú’s fall occurs around 12:00 (Capture: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

So far, there is no forecast of normalization of services.

Problems with the balance at Itaú

There was no shortage of users reporting that the amounts on their balances and statements were different than they should have been, with strange movements both to add amounts to the account and to remove them.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Oil continues to skyrocket and a barrel of Brent closes to US$ 120 | Economy

Oil prices continued to soar on Thursday, as the war in Ukraine raised fears of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved