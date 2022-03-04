Itaú Unibanco app suffers instability, bank rules out external attack

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Itaú Unibanco app was unstable on Thursday, with customers complaining of problems accessing accounts. The bank ruled out having been the target of an external attack.

In a statement on Twitter, Itaú reported that “some customers are having problems with the statement of the statement and current account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and are fixing it as soon as possible.”

The bank did not say how long it would take to regularize access or the reason for the problem.

Since the morning, customers have complained on social media about difficulties in accessing the bank’s application. “Without access to the account through any channel of the bank, including telephone,” Humberto Reis said on Twitter.

Other users reported difficulties in making payments via PIX and also in accessing the bank’s service via their internet browser, with the server stating that it “is unable to process this request at the moment”. There are also problems in accessing the call center by phone. The service at bank branches was operating normally.

In a statement, the bank said that “it is working to correct the problem of intermittence of the systems”. He later added: “The source of the problem is being investigated, but it is already known that it has nothing to do with an external event.”

The bank’s shares were up 0.8% at 2:03 pm ET, amid the financial sector’s rally. The Ibovespa showed a gain of 0.3%.

(By Aluísio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer)

