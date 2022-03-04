Itaú’s app is coming back online; customers say balance is still wrong – Finance – Tecnoblog

The Itaú app is gradually working again after being offline all afternoon this Thursday (3). The bank published a statement on its Twitter profile informing about the restoration of services, and some customers are already able to access the app normally earlier this evening.

Itaú branch (Image: Junius/Wikimedia Commons)

O Itau apologizes for the inconvenience and took the opportunity to advise users on payments that had a due date for today: TEDs could be made until 18:15; Pix, the Central Bank’s transfer tool, works 24 hours a day and, therefore, could be an option for accounts due until midnight.

We tested it: until the publication of this article, the Itaú application still did not work on cell phones used by members of the technoblog. However, some users told the report that they were able to access and sent images of the home screen, with the platform running correctly.

When entering the app for the first time after the unavailability, the same message is displayed about the TED and Pix times for payments due this Thursday.

Itaú also advised that customers who still cannot access their account through the application should try to update the bank’s software on their cell phones.

Hi! The system is slowly coming back. Our suggestion is to update the app and wait for it to normalize within the next few minutes. We appreciate your understanding! ☺️🧡 — Itaú #FeitoComVc (@itau) March 3, 2022

Customers say money is missing from their checking account

On social networks, it is possible to follow the report of people telling that the current account balance is still displayed with error, even after the restoration of services. A Twitter user claims that his account was not negative before the bug, but that when the app started working again, the balance was zero.

During the day, the Itaú had said that some customers were having problems with the statement of statement and account balance, but that the company would correct the error “as soon as possible”.

My money is ENTIRELY gone! I have a balance of R$0.49 cents. Today also the company I work for would deposit salary+vacation and where is this money? — maddy perez’s dog (@rcmaximo) March 3, 2022

Was Itaú a target of hackers? Bank denies rumors

Due to the delay in the return of Itaú’s services via the app, many people began to question the real reason for the platform’s downfall. Some even thought that the bank could have been the victim of a hacker invasion — a “justice” who would have redistributed money from accounts among other customers.

But Itaú denied that the suspension of the app is related to external factors. See the full statement below: