There are small men that the cart of history dumps in the middle of the crossroads where the glory and the disaster of their nations are defined. The precipitation of events wanted to place in the White House — to the joy of the American left that supported him — a gentleman short of the necessary height to face a military crisis that could, at the slightest mistake, put the planet in World War III.

Joe Biden was elected more for anti-Trump euphoria than for any great leader quality of the then-candidate. He was seen as a wise old man capable of reclaiming the great nation ahead of Western values.

The current US president has never aroused enthusiasm in any of his most important actions. In international relations — which began with the cowardly and clumsy exit of troops from Afghanistan — he soon showed signs that he was not a head of state with military vision and intelligence.

Joe Biden negotiates Russia’s war against Ukraine hiding behind a similarly covert NATO – an alliance of 30 countries -. What other characters would be so incompetent as to let the president of Ukraine be treated as a heroic and courageous leader? It sounds more like a joke by former comedian Volodmyr Zelensky. What times…

In order not to fall into an irreversible situation of uncontrolled world war, the US should summon all its brave patriots to a national effort to save the empire from dishonorable shame. Biden alone cannot handle this.