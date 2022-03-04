Joe Biden Says “Putin Is More Isolated Than Ever”

posted on 03/02/2022 19:34



In the coming days, Binken will travel to Belgium, Poland, the Baltic countries and Moldova to reaffirm Washington’s support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion – (credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

The US president spoke again about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia this Wednesday (2/3). While participating in the event in the city of Wisconsin, in the United States, Joe Biden used the moment to reinforce the lines already made previously and endorse the speech of the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who also spoke about the War this Wednesday.

Biden even said that the president of Russia is increasingly isolated in the face of new sanctions imposed by the United States and statements by other countries – such as in the UN Assembly – that they do not agree with Russian attitudes.

“He [Putin] thought that the West and NATO would not respond. He thought he could share us in our house, but he was wrong. We’re ready,” Biden said. “And now the free world holds him accountable. Putin is more isolated than ever and we will continue to help the Ukrainian people while they owe their country.”

Earlier, US diplomats Antony Blinken called Vladimir Putin’s “provocative” nuclear rhetoric “the height of irresponsibility”. “This rhetoric is dangerous, increases the risk of miscalculations and should be avoided,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States had postponed a planned test launch of a ballistic missile so as not to exacerbate tensions. “We didn’t make this decision lightly, but to show that we are a responsible nuclear power,” he said.

Check out the speech in full:

Travel to Poland and Baltic Countries



In the coming days, Binken will travel to Belgium, Poland, the Baltic countries and Moldova to reaffirm Washington’s support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

“The March 3-8 trip continues the extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO allies and European partners on the continuation of the Russian Federation’s premeditated, unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” the spokesman said. State Department Ned Price in a statement.

The trip will start in Brussels, where Blinken will meet with his colleagues from the European Union and NATO countries and attend a G7 ministerial meeting where the conflict will be a topic.

Check out this Wednesday’s infographics (2/3) about the War in Ukraine

























*With information from Agence France-Presse