Jury acquits police officer accused of killing Breonna Taylor in US | World

A jury on Thursday acquitted the only police officer charged with the death of Breonna Taylor, a black American who was shot about two years ago in her apartment in a case that has become emblematic of the Black Lives Matter movement.
White police officer Brett Hankison, 45, was charged not with Taylor’s death, but with “endangering” his neighbors by firing his gun into a fence.
After a week of trial and three hours of deliberation, jurors found them not guilty. The policeman barely held back tears when he received the news.
But that decision could reignite outrage in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, where the mobilization was high in 2020 when prosecutors decided not to prosecute the other officers involved in the case and keep only one indictment against Hankison.
His attorney, Stew Mathews, for his part, applauded the “proper verdict”. “Justice was served,” he commented, noting that his client “was doing his job as a police officer.”
Breonna Taylor, young woman killed in US police action in March — Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, Archive
On March 13, 2020, three Louisville police officers raided the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old nurse’s aide, in the middle of the night as part of a drug trafficking investigation against her ex-boyfriend.
His new partner, Kenneth Walker, thought they were thieves and fired a shot from a gun he had legal permission to use. The agents reacted and Taylor took about 20 shots.
The officers had a warrant that authorized them to enter the house without notice. Still, they claim to have warned, which Walker denies.
The woman’s death didn’t draw much attention initially, but the case grew during the anti-racist demonstrations that rocked the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man, asphyxiated by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
To put an end to the civil grievance, the mayor of Louisville agreed to pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor’s family and pledged to carry out some initial reforms to his police force.
The city’s law enforcement practices are being investigated by the federal government.