Luciano Szafir reveals Sasha’s current state of health and contempt: Pain

According to artist, sequelae of deadly disease continue

Last year, Luciano Szafir saw death up close being hospitalized to fight Covid-19. At the time, he needed surgery and is still living with the sequelae of the deadly disease.

At the age of 53, the artist gave an interview to the column of Patricia Kogut and broke down when talking about his health condition.

According to the famous, even after months of his hospitalization, he still has pain in his body.

“I’m going through some difficulties. Have pain all the time and everything is very tiring”, said Luciano Szafir.

In the sequence, the artist stressed that he is optimistic about his improvement. “But I am grateful and optimistic. I think in two or three months I’ll be zero”, he revealed.

Furthermore, the father of Sasha He said that the experience changed his life completely and that he doesn’t see himself doing the same things as before.

“When you go through a near-death experience, you start to value your life and the lives of others,” said the actor, who said he was sensitive.

According to Luciano Szafir, violent films and news are no longer part of his programming.

“Everything shakes me. I didn’t turn to Mother Teresa, but I also started to forgive more, even when I know I’m right. I don’t spend a night fighting with my wife”, said Xuxa’s ex.

EXPOSES RELATIONSHIP WITH SASHA

Finally, Luciano Szafir opened up his relationship with his daughter, Sashaand claimed not to go a day without talking to her.

Sincere, the actor said he would talk more with his daughter, but she can’t. “As for me, I would talk to her three times a day, but she can’t take it” he began, who continued:

“I always use the low blow of calling and saying the brothers want to talk to her. She loves boys with passion”, said Luciano Szafir.

ACTOR FIGHTS DISEASE FOR THE THIRD TIME

It is worth remembering that Luciano Szafir was contaminated three times by Covid-19. The last one took place in January of this year.

According to the artist’s team, he was re-diagnosed with the virus while undergoing routine exams. However, this time, the actor was asymptomatic.