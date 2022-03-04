Luciano Szafir talks about the consequences of covid-19

After being hospitalized and undergoing some surgeries during the process of battle against covid-19 in 2021, actor Luciano Szafir, 53, still faces sequelae of the disease.

“I’m going through some difficulties. I have pain all the time and everything is very tiring. But I’m grateful and optimistic. I think that in two or three months I’ll be finished”, said Szafir in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column.

The actor also told how the experience changed his way of seeing life.

“When you go through a near-death experience, you start to value your life and the lives of others more. In that sense, I’m very sensitive. I can’t watch violent movies and the news anymore. Everything shakes me. Mother Teresa, but I also started to forgive more, even when I know I’m right. I don’t spend a night fighting with my wife”, he said.

Luciano also said that he talks to his daughter Sasha every day.

“For me, I would talk to her three times a day, but she can’t take it. I always use the low blow of calling and saying that the brothers want to talk to her. She loves boys with passion,” he joked.

Recently, the actor tested for the 3rd time for the disease, but without symptoms.

