Lula says deaths from Covid, hunger and unemployment are consequences of the rise of the extreme right in Brazil | Elections 2022

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday (3) criticized the government of Jair Bolsonaro and blamed the election of the “far right” for the high rates of hunger, unemployment and deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil.

The statements were made during a speech in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico. Lula arrived in the country last Monday (28) and has participated in a series of meetings with left-wing politicians and parties, including Mexican President López Obrador.

To the Mexicans, Lula said that the election of a far-right government “returned Brazil to a past that we thought had been overcome forever.”

“The consequences of the rise of the extreme right in Brazil are the approximately 650,000 deaths from Covid, the 14 million unemployed and the 116 million Brazilians who suffer from some degree of food insecurity, from moderate to very severe. People who can only eat once a day. And people who just don’t have enough to eat,” he said.

In an impromptu speech, Lula pointed out that Brazil currently registers reports of people queuing to get bones or carcasses of animals to feed themselves.

The former president also said that, in the current government, Brazil sees the destruction of labor rights and good relations with Latin America and the rest of the world, and also goes through the devastation of the environment and attacks on democracy.

During the speech, Lula also condemned the war in Eastern Europe, which started after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I remember when the [ex-] president [George] Bush tried to convince Brazil to support the US invasion of Iraq. I replied to him that the only war that interested Brazil was the war against hunger. If President Putin had asked for my support in invading Ukraine, I would have told him the same thing. I am and will be against all wars and against any and all invasion of one country by another country,” he said.

The former president also said that it was “unacceptable” for some leaders to behave like “our ancestors in prehistory” and for a country to believe that it has the right to install military bases around another country.