Luxury yachts owned by Russian billionaires confiscated in Europe

Amid sanctions against Russia and Russian citizens over Ukraine’s invasion, luxury yachts owned by the country’s billionaires are being seized and confiscated across Europe.

French authorities said they had seized the Amore Vero, a 280-foot (85-meter-long) yacht that belongs to a company owned by Russian Igor Sechin, chief executive and chairman of Rosneft, an oil-producing company in Russia.

Sechin is an ally of the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, and is among the people who have suffered European Union sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Amore Vero was seized overnight at a shipyard in La Ciotat, on the Mediterranean coast of France.

“I thank French customs for enforcing EU sanctions against people close to Russia’s leaders,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire wrote on Twitter. “The boat was being prepared to set sail urgently.”

Forbes magazine even reported that the yacht Dilbar, which is 512 feet (156 meters) and is one of the largest in the world (see photo at the beginning of this report)had been seized in Hamburg, Germany.

The vessel belongs to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who is also among the targets of European sanctions, but a representative for Usmanov denied that the yacht had been seized, citing a statement from the Hamburg state Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

In the statement, the German state ministry stated that the country’s federal customs agency is the “authority responsible for enforcement”, that it would have to issue an export exemption for the yacht to leave port and that “no yacht leaves port if authorized to do so”.

“No yachts were confiscated,” a spokesman for the Hamburg economic authority told the British newspaper The Guardian. “The delivery [do iate ao seu proprietário] is also not planned. No yacht will leave port if it is not allowed to do so.”

Alisher Usmanov is the 99th richest billionaire in the world, according to Forbes, and has an estimated fortune of US$ 14.2 billion (about R$ 70 billion at the current price).

The magazine says Usmanov has most of his fortune tied to iron ore and steel giant Metalloinvest, was an early investor in Facebook, owns stakes in Xiaomi and sold his 30% stake in Arsenal Football Club in 2018 for nearly US$ 700 million.

According to the Reuters news agency, at least five other superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are anchored or sailing in the Maldives, a nation in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

