Macron believes ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call

The French president came to the conclusion that “the worst is yet to come” in the conflict in Ukraine, after a telephone conversation with the Russian president, who expressed his determination to continue the offensive and that he could “take control” of the entire country. , informed the French presidency.

In a conversation that lasted an hour and a half, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Emmanuel Macron that the Russian operation is developing “according to plans” and that it could “intensify” if the Ukrainians do not accept its conditions, informed this Thursday 3 the French president’s office.

“The president’s (Macron) prediction is that the worst is yet to come, because of what President Putin has told him,” explained an aide to the French president who preferred to remain anonymous.

The Élysée Palace, residence of the French presidency, indicated that the initiative for the telephone exchange between the two leaders (the third since the beginning of the invasion on February 24) was from Putin, who wanted to “inform” Macron “of the situation and intentions. , within the framework of a sincere dialogue” between these leaders.

Macron responded to Putin’s accusations about Ukraine by claiming that “he made a serious mistake with the Ukrainian regime”, that “he is not a Nazi”. “You make up stories, you look for excuses,” the French president would have told him, according to the Elysee.

“This interview allowed us to revisit the differences, to tell President Putin the truth”, but also, “unfortunately”, to confirm “his determination to continue with the military operation until the end”.

“Ukrainians are fighting with courage. Nothing is guaranteed, but the balance of forces is very unbalanced”, said the Elysee, pointing out Macron’s “pessimism” at the end of the discussion.

The French president reaffirmed his intention to “tighten sanctions” against Russia, as it is “a very powerful tool, as seen with the fall of the ruble”.