Macron says he will seek re-election | World

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his candidacy for re-election in the April presidential elections on Thursday, amid fears by his opponents that the Russian offensive in Ukraine will overshadow the campaign and pave the way for a second term.

“I am a candidate to create with you a unique French and European response to the challenges of the century,” Macron wrote in a “Letter to the French,” published in several media outlets on the front page.

Tradition dictates that incumbent presidents wait until the last moment to announce whether they will run for reelection, but that conflict has forced the current tenant of the Élysée Palace, seat of the French Presidency, to postpone his plans until the eve of the deadline.

Macron had linked the announcement to an improvement in the health situation and his mediation to ease the crisis between Moscow and Kiev. The first objective has been achieved. In the second case, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite the diplomatic failure, the centrist leader continues to lead the polls, followed by far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour, traditional right-wing candidate Valérie Pécresse and leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The latest polls give the president between 25% and 28% of voting intentions in the first round scheduled for April 10, ahead of Le Pen (16% to 17%), Zemmour (14%), Pécresse (12% to 13 %) and Mélenchon (10.5% to 12.5%).

In 2017, Macron became France’s youngest elected president, at 39, and now could be the first to renew his term since conservative Jacques Chirac (1995-2007) in the April 24 runoff, according to the polls. researches.

The election campaign is, however, atypical. Initially led by migration policy and later by fear of loss of purchasing power, it is now practically monopolized by the war in Ukraine.

This makes his rivals fear that the president will avoid discussing the content of the election campaign.

Macron “owes a balance [sobre seu mandato] to the French”, emphasized Le Pen.

On Tuesday (1st), the president of the Senate, the right-wing Gérard Larcher, warned of the risk of a “crisis of legitimacy” of a possible new term of Macron, without a real debate on his balance and project.

“Logically, I will not be able to campaign as I would like, due to the context,” Macron wrote in the letter, pledging, however, to “explain” his project “clearly”.

The warnings are not trivial. Macron was almost a political rookie when he was elected in 2017, months after serving as economy minister under his predecessor, socialist François Hollande. His reformist impulse collided with a series of social protests.

The mid-term “yellow vest” crisis was the most important. This popular class protest forced him to reverse the rise in fuel prices and since then he has been careful to limit the increase in energy.

During an interview last December about his term, the liberal leader, who had to leave some of his postulates behind to get the country out of the economic recession caused by the coronavirus in 2020, acknowledged that a single term was not enough.

Its commitment for the next five years is to obtain the “independence” of France with massive investments in the industrial and energy sectors, especially in the nuclear sector, enhancing the ecological and digital transition.

The Court of Auditors has already warned the government, however, that it will have to make structural reforms and cuts to heal public accounts, especially when the Executive predicts a debt of 113% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a deficit of 5% at the end. of the year.

Macron has already anticipated that, among his plans, is to resume the controversial pension reform, paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic and which could provoke new mass demonstrations.