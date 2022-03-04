Michelle Bachelet reveals that civilian village in Ukraine was almost entirely destroyed – News

The UN High Commissioner (United Nations) for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, denounced this Thursday (3) that the village of Volnovaja, in Ukraine, was almost entirely destroyed by bombings and that there are still inhabitants of the locality hidden. in underground shelters.

"Military operations increase as we speak here, with bombings on the outskirts of major cities," said the former president of Chile, during an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in Ukraine, requested by the Kiev government.





Bachelet updated the latest information gathered by her office on the impact of the conflict.

During the speech, the UN High Commissioner said that Russia “opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history”, with the attack on a neighboring country, where there is “a massive impact on the human rights of millions of people”.

"Most of the casualties were caused by heavy artillery, multiple rocket launch systems and aerial bombardment in inhabited areas. And we have disturbing information about the use of cluster bombs against civilian villages," said the Chilean, referring to a type of ammunition prohibited by international convention, of which Russia is not a party.





Previously, Bachelet had claimed that since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine seven days ago, more than 2 million people had had to leave their homes.

Half were forced to move internally within the country’s territory, while the rest left for neighboring territories, according to records from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“UNHCR has estimated that up to 4 million people could leave the country in the coming weeks if the conflict continues,” Bachelet said during the debate convened at the UN Human Rights Council.

The High Commissioner also revealed that the cabinet she heads has been contacted by several groups who fear persecution if Russian troops take more territory, in particular members of the Tatar community, as well as human rights activists and journalists.





