Minister says that Brazil was wrong to stop producing

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina (União Brasil), said this Wednesday (2) that Brazil made a wrong decision by paralyzing the national production of fertilizers used in crops. For her, self-sufficiency in the input is a matter of food security and even national security.

“Why did we make the wrong decision in the past not to produce fertilizers?” she said at a press conference. “In the past, the decision was to import because it was cheaper. But Brazil needs to address this issue as national security and food security.”

Data from the National Association for the Diffusion of Fertilizers (ANDA) tabulated by the consultancy StoneX indicated that, still in 2020, about 84% of the fertilizers used by Brazilian farmers were already imported. This percentage of imports is the highest ever recorded in more than 20 years – and is expected to increase.

StoneX estimates indicate that, in 2021, 85% of all fertilizer consumed in Brazil was imported. Russia, which went to war with Ukraine a week ago, is the country’s biggest supplier of fertilizer.

The closing of three Petrobras fertilizer plants during the governments of Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) increased Brazil’s dependence on fertilizers coming from the country presided over by Vladimir Putin.

did not make a profit

Petrobras decided to leave the fertilizer market in 2016, after Temer became president. The decision was part of a business plan by the state-owned company, prepared after the impeachment by Dilma Rousseff (PT).

At that time, Petrobras claimed that producing fertilizers caused losses. Because of this, first, it decided to deactivate two fertilizer factories that it had in the Northeast.

The decision was announced in March 2018 and affected the nitrogen fertilizer plants in Bahia (Fafen-BA), located in the Camaçari petrochemical complex, inaugurated in 1971, and in Sergipe (Fafen-SE), in Laranjeiras, activated in 1982.

In November 2019, Petrobras leased the two plants to Proquigel Química SA. The company, however, was only able to reactivate their production in 2021.

Other closed units

Since 2016, Petrobras has also closed the Paraná Nitrogen Fertilizer Factory (Fafen-PR), in Araucária. The closure took place in February 2020, during the Bolsonaro government. The decommissioning of the factory, which had been purchased in 2013, caused the dismissal of around 1,000 workers.

Also during this government, Petrobras sold the Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit (UFN3), in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, to the Russian business group Acron. The plant was under construction. The announcement of the sale was made by the minister Tereza Cristina, in February of this year.

Plan for sector

Tereza Cristina did not speak specifically about Petrobras at the press conference. She warned, however, that the government understood that it would reduce Brazil’s dependence on foreign countries and is going to launch a fertilizer plan this month.

According to the minister, at the moment, the country does not face supply problems. She said that, as of October, the country will need fertilizers to sow a new crop. These fertilizers are not guaranteed. That worries.

Tereza Cristina also stated that the government intends to strengthen contacts with other countries to supply a possible lack of fertilizers coming from Russia. It also intends to encourage research into agricultural production with less fertilizer.

“We have to be calm and balanced,” he said. “The harvest will happen. If it had to happen today, we would have product [fertilizante] for that.”

