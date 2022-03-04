Ministry of Health releases resources for post-Covid treatment in SUS

Americana and other cities in the region will each receive R$ 43,600 to hire professionals, build spaces for services and purchase materials

The five cities of the RPT (Textile Pole Region) will each receive R$ 43,632 thousand to treat patients with post-Covid symptoms. Across the country, the Ministry of Health will transfer R$ 160 million to primary care in municipalities. The money can be used to hire professionals, build spaces for services and purchase materials.

Rogério Bortoloto started treatment – Photo: Alex Ferreira / Fam

Doctor in American, the otorhinolaryngologist and doctor in Medical Sciences from USP Ribeirão Preto, Ivan de Picoli Dantas says that the most common post-covid conditions are weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, headache and body pain. Loss of smell and taste and worsening of respiratory problems such as bronchitis, rhinitis and asthma are also frequent.

According to him, patients with heart disease may have an increased risk of thrombobolic diseases. And in the area of ​​neurology, there is a cognitive deterioration with loss of reasoning ability, of recent memories.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

“I receive a lot in my office, patients with shortness of breath, tiredness after a few weeks and some also with loss of smell and taste”, says Dantas. For the otorhinolaryngologist, coordination between all specialties would be interesting so that everything could be treated together. “It’s not easy, but if it has the money for it, the Health Department is able to set up a specific outpatient clinic to monitor these cases for rehabilitation,” he said.

In the municipality, the FAM (Faculty of Americana) has been offering free care, twice a week, for patients with post-covid symptoms since 2020. Interested parties can look for the SIA (Integrated Care Service) at the university itself, from Wednesday and Friday, from 2 pm to 5 pm. There, work is done to improve respiratory capacity, lack of strength and the motor part of cardiovascular conditioning.

Tourismologist Rogério Bortoloto, 49, began a treatment at the college on Wednesday. “I had Covid for the second time in early January and recently started feeling short of breath. A friend recommended FAM to me and I started treatment to see if I can minimize this problem,” he stated.

Throughout the municipality, the Health and Sports Departments maintain the SuperAção project. After being discharged from the hospital, the patient is referred to the physiotherapy clinic for outpatient treatment. After being released by physiotherapy, the resident is evaluated by the team of physical educators and starts a program in one of the sports complexes in the city. At the end of this program, the patient is reassessed, at which time he or she can be discharged or stay for a further period, if necessary.