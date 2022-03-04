Motorola announces Moto G22 with 50 MP camera, 90 Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola is officially announcing its new entry-level cell phone in Europe this Thursday (03). We are talking about the Moto G22, the direct successor to the Moto G20, which brings improvements in hardware and a set of four cameras with an increased main sensor. The Moto G22 debuts with a new visual language from Motorola, using a characteristic shape for the main rear camera, in addition to using a metallic effect finish, giving a more “premium” feel to the phone that, observing its specifications, should be launched with affordable price.

Going to its technical details, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. Moto G22 replaces predecessor’s teardrop notch and adopts the more elegant punch-hole lens to house the 16 MP front camera. The rear lens set features four sensors. There is a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 lens aperture and a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 118º field of view. There is also a macroscopic lens and a depth sensor, both with 2 MP. Moto G22 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37an entry-level processor that uses the 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE 8230 GPU. The platform will work with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card up to 1 TB.

















Motorola

23 January

















Motorola

24 January



To power the smartphone, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15 watt charging. Motorola claims that the Moto G22 has a battery life of up to 37.8 hours. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor installed on the power button, a P2 headphone jack and Android 12.

technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera (f/2.45)

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader

5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm

Weight: 185 grams

price and availability





The Moto G22 will be available in three color options — blue, white and black — with suggested price of €169that is, around R$ 940. The initial forecast is that the model will be launched in the European and North American market, but there is a great possibility of announcement in Brazil.

See more!