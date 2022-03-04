Motorola announces Moto G22 with 50 MP camera, 90 Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery

Raju Singh 47 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Motorola announces Moto G22 with 50 MP camera, 90 Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery 0 Views

Motorola is officially announcing its new entry-level cell phone in Europe this Thursday (03). We are talking about the Moto G22, the direct successor to the Moto G20, which brings improvements in hardware and a set of four cameras with an increased main sensor.

The Moto G22 debuts with a new visual language from Motorola, using a characteristic shape for the main rear camera, in addition to using a metallic effect finish, giving a more “premium” feel to the phone that, observing its specifications, should be launched with affordable price.

Going to its technical details, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. Moto G22 replaces predecessor’s teardrop notch and adopts the more elegant punch-hole lens to house the 16 MP front camera.

The rear lens set features four sensors. There is a 50 MP main camera with an f/1.8 lens aperture and a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 118º field of view. There is also a macroscopic lens and a depth sensor, both with 2 MP.

Moto G22 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37an entry-level processor that uses the 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE 8230 GPU. The platform will work with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card up to 1 TB.



Moto G31 vs G30: Motorola has evolved among the intermediaries





Motorola
23 January




Moto G31 vs Galaxy M32: Motorola takes the lead





Motorola
24 January


To power the smartphone, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15 watt charging. Motorola claims that the Moto G22 has a battery life of up to 37.8 hours. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor installed on the power button, a P2 headphone jack and Android 12.

technical specifications

  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

  • MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

  • 4 GB of RAM

  • 64 GB of internal storage

  • 16 MP front camera (f/2.45)

  • Four rear cameras:

    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)

    • Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2)

    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

  • 4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader

  • 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

  • android 12

  • Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm

  • Weight: 185 grams

price and availability


The Moto G22 will be available in three color options — blue, white and black — with suggested price of €169that is, around R$ 940. The initial forecast is that the model will be launched in the European and North American market, but there is a great possibility of announcement in Brazil.

See more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

how to defeat Margit the Fallen Omen without suffering too much

Margit is the first wall for newbies in Elden Ring. The Limgrave Castle Entrance Boss …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved