Motorola Edge X30 with under-display camera wins certification – Tudo em Tecnologia

Following the market trend, Motorola is preparing to officialize its first smartphone with an under-display camera, the Egde X30 Under Screem Edition. And as proof of an upcoming launch, the model has just passed the Chinese TENAA certification revealing some important details.

According to what has been revealed, the new Edge bears the model number XT2201-6. The certification images show that the Edge X30 Under Screen Edition has the same design as the regular Edge X30, with the difference being black and some details in gold tones for an even more premium look. The main difference is for the screen without any cutout for the front camera, with it positioned under the screen.

As seen in the image above, the device has practically the same construction as the Edge X30 (Edge 30 Pro in Brazil). However, it brings a more premium look with gold accents. And obviously, the main difference will be the front camera under the screen, which promises a display completely without notches or holes.

Despite bringing a “differentiated” design, Motorola’s new Edge X30 will not have changes in terms of specifications. Thus, we can expect a 6.7″ OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition, it promises to bring back Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.