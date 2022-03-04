MWC 2022 Awards: iPhone 13 Pro Max named best phone; see all award winners

O MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 came to an end and the organizers announced the winners of the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) this year. In total, they are recognized seven categories and each has other divisions that are evaluated.

In the “Device” category, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was elected the best cell phone on the market during the period from January 2021 to December of the same year. The jury was made up of independent analysts, journalists and industry influencers.