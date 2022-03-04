MWC 2022 Awards: iPhone 13 Pro Max named best phone; see all award winners

O MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022 came to an end and the organizers announced the winners of the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) this year. In total, they are recognized seven categories and each has other divisions that are evaluated.
In the “Device” category, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was elected the best cell phone on the market during the period from January 2021 to December of the same year. The jury was made up of independent analysts, journalists and industry influencers.
economy and market
03 Mar
economy and market
03 Mar
Among the nominees for the award for best smartphone were the models Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultraand the foldables Galaxy Z Flip 3 it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apple managed to debunk all of them in the opinion of the judges.
the Chinese manufacturer Oppo was the winner of the “Disruptive Device Innovation” category with its foldable cell phone Find N and beat out competitors Apple AirTag, FairPhone 4, Google Tensor Chip and Samsung’s Galaxy Z series.
Check out the winners in the other categories of GLOMO 2022 below:
Mobile Technology
- general mobile technology: Samsung Networks for fully virtualized 5G RAN solution;
- Best mobile network infrastructure: Huawei for the new FDD Giga Band MIMO modules;
- Best innovation in mobile technology: Samsung Networks for fully virtualized 5G RAN solution;
- Best networking software innovation: Rakuten Mobile for 5G Open RAN;
- Best digital technology innovation for companies with less than $10 million annual global revenue: AccelerComm for 5G physical layer IP for open RAN that maximizes spectral efficiency;
- Best mobile security and authentication solution: AdaptiveMobile Security, an Enea company for the world’s first unified 5G network security solution;
- 5G Industry Partnership Award: China Unicom Beijing and Huawei for 5G Capital’s Meta Life at Giga Society.
Industry X
- Best mobile operator service for connected consumers: Veon Group for MobileID;
- Best mobile innovation for the connected economy: Port of Tianjin, Huawei and China Mobile for Port Renaissance, Intelligent Twin enables a green and smart port of Tianjin;
- Best mobile innovation for the connected human: China Unicom, Hainan Provincial Health Commission and Huawei for 5G Smart Healthcare illuminate Hainan Healthy Island;
- Best mobile innovation for connected life: Safaricom for M-PESA App.
Tech4Good
- Best mobile innovation for emerging markets: Starlogik IP LLC for StarZRO;
- Best mobile innovation in support of emergency or humanitarian situations: Hormuud Telecoms for the WAAFI application;
- Better use of mobile for accessibility and inclusion: SK Telecom and Tuat for AI-based visual assistant service ‘Sullivan Plus X NUGU’;
- Best mobile innovation for climate action: China Mobile and Huawei for green 5G project;
- Excellent mobile contribution to the UN SDGs: Safaricom, Close the Gap and Huawei for the DigiTruck project
Government Leadership Award
- single category: Government of Spain, for facilitating technological development.
Incredible achievement
- Overall contribution to the mobile industry: Houlin Zhao, Secretary General, ITU;
- Technology Diversity Award: Vodafone for the #ChangeTheFace Leadership Alliance;
- Best innovation for COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery: Telit and Controlant for Cellular IoT rollout for the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19.
Do you agree with the judges’ assessment? Is Apple’s most expensive model the best phone on the market? Tell us in the comments below!
See also
(Updated March 4, 2022 at 9:28 am)