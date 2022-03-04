National Fertilizer Plan to be launched later this month, says Minister of Agriculture

the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, stated that the National Fertilizer Plan is ready and that it should be launched by the 17th of this month. According to her, Brazilian agriculture is heavily dependent on fertilizers and, therefore, needs its own production.

The plan, according to the minister, is currently in the process of reviewing the legislation at the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture. “The Civil House will have this ready until March 17th.”

Even before the conflict in Eastern Europe, Tereza Cristina stated that the fertilizer issue was already a problem in Brazil, and the consequences will be greater depending on the duration of the geopolitical issue. “If the war lasts longer, the consequences will be greater. We hope common sense and that this war will end quickly.”

Tereza Cristina stated that, in the fertilizer plan, bottlenecks in legislation, taxes and delays in environmental licenses were identified. “Sometimes investors end up giving up on exploring potential, especially potash. In the region of Autazes (AM), we have a gigantic mine there, which can be explored. It would supply 25% of what we currently export, which today is around 96%,” she said, also citing a mine that depends on a license in Sergipe.

The minister also said that Brazil imports phosphorus from Morocco, which is the world’s largest producer. “It’s a very complex thing. We are working to have as little damage as possible. So that Brazil moves not towards self-sufficiency, but towards more domestic production, to guarantee food security and national production security.”