NATO arms shipment to Ukraine increases risk of conflict with Russia spreading

BRUSSELS – The Dutch are sending rocket launchers for air defense. The Estonians, Javelin anti-tank missiles. The Poles and the Latvians, Stinger surface-to-air missiles. The Czechs, machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition.

Even formerly neutral countries like Sweden and Finland are sending weapons. And the Germanylong allergic to sending weapons to conflict zones, is sending Stingers as well as other shoulder-launched rockets.

In all, some 20 countries — most NATO and European Union members, but not all — are funneling weapons into Ukraine to fight off Russian invaders and mount an insurgency if the war gets to that point.

At the same time, NATO is moving military equipment and up to 22,000 more troops to member states bordering Russia and Belarus. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the biggest threat to European security in recent decades, has brought the countries of the continent together.

“European security and defense has evolved more in the last six days than in the last two decades,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, in a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday. Brussels has moved to “Europeanise” member states’ efforts and position the bloc as a significant military actor.

Risk of a wide war

But whether European weaponry will continue to reach the Ukrainian battlefield in time to make a difference remains to be seen. As proud as Brussels is of its effort, the strategy risks encouraging a wider war and possible retaliation from Putin. The lethal military aid rush to Ukraine from NATO member Poland is, after all, aimed at killing Russian soldiers.

Putin already sees the nato committed to threatening or even destroying Russia through its support for Ukraine, as he has repeated in his recent speeches, even after raising his own forces’ nuclear alert to remind Europe and the United States of the risks of interference.

World wars started because of minor conflicts, and the war’s proximity to NATO allies carries the danger of drawing other parties in in unexpected ways.

Commitment to NATO Defense

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, spoke again on the matter on Tuesday while visiting a Polish air base. “Putin’s war affects us all and NATO allies will always stand together to defend and protect each other,” he said. “Our commitment to Article 5, our collective defense clause, is firm.”

“There should be no room for miscalculations or misunderstandings,” Stoltenberg said last week. “We will do whatever it takes to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

But for now the fight is in Ukraine, and although NATO and European Union have made it clear that their soldiers would not fight Russia there, their member states are actively engaged in helping the Ukrainians defend themselves.

Weapons for Zelensky

Western weapons have been entering Ukraine in relatively large but undisclosed quantities in recent days. If it can be deployed quickly, it will have an impact.

Speed ​​is of the essence as the Russian invasion of Ukraine proceeds and as Ukraine’s border with Poland remains open. Russian troops are trying to encircle towns and cut off most of the Ukrainian army east of the Dnieper River, which would make resupplying much more difficult.

Although 21 of the 27 countries in the European Union are also members of NATO, the effort to move equipment and weapons quickly to Ukraine from Poland is being carried out on an individual basis.

The French say EU military personnel are trying to coordinate the push. The UK and US are doing the same, creating something called the International Donor Coordinating Center. It is doubtful that Putin is fooled by the name.

In fact, even if no NATO soldier ever crosses the Ukraineand even if convoys of material are driven to the border by non-uniformed personnel or subcontractors in simple trucks, European arms supplies are likely to be seen in Moscow as a covert NATO intervention.

Supplying Ukraine with weapons to enable resistance against Russia is a good idea, “but as it grows, you wonder how Putin will respond,” said Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute, a defense research institute. “What happens if he attacks from across the border? We are chasing terrorists across borders, why not him?”

From a Russian point of view, NATO military veterans who are now hired to help and train Ukrainians, Chalmers said, “might be seen by Moscow as the Western equivalent of the ‘little green men,’” as the uninsigned Russian soldiers who initiated the war became known. the annexation of Crimea.

Then there is always the possibility of Russian aircraft entering NATO airspace while trying to interdict convoys or chasing Ukrainian planes. Something similar happened the only time a NATO country shot down a Russian Su-24 fighter jet near the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015.

More supplies of surface-to-air missiles like Stingers and anti-tank weapons like the Javelin are crucial, as are secure communications equipment, so the Ukrainian government can stay in touch with its military and its people if the Russians take down the internet, Douglas Lute said. , former lieutenant general and American ambassador to NATO.

“In NATO territory, we should be the Pakistan“, he said, stockpiling material in Poland and organizing supply lines for the Ukrainians while Pakistan supplied the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The European fund used to purchase lethal weapons is called the European Peace Fund.

The fund is two years old and aims, at least, to prevent conflicts and strengthen international security. It has a financial ceiling of €5.7 billion — about $6.4 billion — for a seven-year budget (2021 to 2027). If Ukraine needs more money, the EU said, it can be provided.

According to NATO, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Kingdom and United States have already sent or are preparing to send significant deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine, as well as millions of dollars, while other member states are providing humanitarian aid and hosting refugees.

On February 25, the day after Russia attacked Ukraine, the White House approved a $350 million weapons and equipment package, including Javelins and Stingers. Pentagon officials said shipments had begun to flow to Poland and Romania, from where material was sent overland through western Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has promised Ukraine to supply tens of thousands of projectiles and artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft missiles, light mortars, reconnaissance drones and other reconnaissance weapons. Poland, Hungary and Moldova are also receiving thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Sweden, which is not a member of NATO, announced that it would send Ukraine 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 items of armor and 135,000 rations, in addition to about $52 million for the Ukrainian military. Finland, likewise, said it would deliver 2,500 assault rifles and 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 1,500 anti-tank guns and 70,000 rations.

But NATO has also acted to strongly bolster its deterrence in member states on its eastern flank, to ensure that Russia does not test NATO’s commitment to collective defence.

troops in the east

only the U.S sent an extra 15,000 troops to Europe – 5,000 to Poland, 1,000 to Romania and 1,000 to the Baltic States – while committing another 12,000 troops, if necessary, to the NATO Response Force, being used in defense collective for the first time.

Washington also sent more fighter jets and attack helicopters to Romania, Poland and the Baltic States.

In other examples of NATO’s rapid effort to reinforce its eastern borders, France sent its first tranche of troops to Romania on Monday to lead a new alliance battalion in the region, and provided Rafale fighter jets to Poland.

Germany, which already leads a NATO battalion in Lithuania, sent 350 more soldiers and howitzers there, six fighter jets to Romania, some troops to Slovakia and two more ships for NATO maritime patrols. Berlin also said it would send a Patriot missile battery and 300 troops to operate it on NATO’s eastern flank, but did not specify where.

To understand How Putin has prepared the Russian economy for sanctions since the annexation of Crimea Since paying a heavy price for the annexation of Ukrainian territory in 2014, Russia has tried to make its economy sanction-proof and isolation-proof.

The United Kingdom, the leading Nato battalion nation in Estonia, sent another 850 soldiers and more Challenger tanks there, as well as 350 more troops to Poland. It also put another thousand on standby to help refugees and sent another four fighter jets to Cyprus, while sending two ships to the eastern Mediterranean.

Canada sent about 1,200 troops, artillery, and electronic warfare units to Latvia, as well as another frigate and reconnaissance aircraft, while putting 3,400 troops on standby for the Response Force.

Italy sent eight fighters to Romania and put 3,400 soldiers on standby, while the Dutch sent 100 soldiers to Lithuania and 125 to Romania and assigned eight fighters to NATO tasks.

Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and will send 200 soldiers and four fighter jets to Lithuania, plus some to Poland, to support NATO’s air policing mission, while Spain has sent four fighter jets to Bulgaria and ships to maritime patrols.

This is not a complete list, but it gives an indication of how seriously NATO is facing the threat of renewed Russian aggression or a spillover of war into its territory.