New satellite images show Russian attacks north of Kiev

New satellite images show the extent of destruction left by Russian military strikes in the northern region of Ukraine’s capital Kiev. According to CNN International, the photos were captured on February 28 by Maxar Technologies. Since then, dense cloud cover has prevented further ground monitoring (see below).

In the images it is possible to see houses on fire in the village of Rivnopillya, in the Chernhiv region, a province located about 80 kilometers north of Kiev.

The bridge over the Stryzhen River in Chernihiv is destroyed, while residential buildings and a nearby factory suffered extensive damage after the invasion of Russian troops. A military convoy commanded by Vladimir Putin was also seen on a nearby road.

Satellite images also show carcasses of Russian military vehicles burned in a residential area in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Kiev.

Sukachi, a small town 70 kilometers northwest of Kiev, a large crater is seen in the middle of a road, with damaged houses surrounding it.

The footage captured scenes of everyday life amid the war in Chernihiv and Kiev, with dozens of people lining up outside supermarkets.

On Wednesday night (2), a team from the American TV network CBS News was surprised by two strong explosions, in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, seconds after finishing a live broadcast.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completed a week with intensified air attacks on different cities. The strategic Kherson – close to Crimea – was taken, the Kharkiv City Hall – the second largest in the country – was hit and also a railway station in Kiev, the capital.

Amid the attacks, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution deploring the offensive, calling for the immediate withdrawal of troops and calling for negotiations to be held.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, stated that1 million people have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia began the invasion.