New type of ultrasound can detect prostate cancer

Researchers from Imperial College London, University College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust have found that a new type of ultrasound can accurately diagnose most cases of prostate cancer. The study, carried out at seven hospitals in the UK, including Charing Cross Hospital, part of the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, between March 2016 and November 2019, was published in Lancet Oncology.

In a clinical trial involving 370 men, scientists found that ultrasound scans indicated only 4.3% fewer cases of clinically important prostate cancer – which should be treated rather than monitored – compared to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. ), currently used to identify the disease. Of the 133 men diagnosed with cancer – 83 clinically significant – ultrasound detected 66 tumors and MRI detected 77.

Because MRI scans are expensive and time-consuming, the researchers believe that an ultrasound should be used as a first test in a community health setting and in low- and middle-income countries that do not have easy access to high-quality MRI. They claim it could be used in combination with current screenings to maximize cancer identification.

“As cancer waiting lists increase as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a real need to find more efficient and cheaper tests capable of determining prostate cancer,” says Hashim Ahmed, one of the study’s authors. , Professor and Chair of Urology at Imperial College London. “Prostate cancer is the most commonly detected cancer in the UK. One in six men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime and that number is expected to increase,” he warned.

Currently, around 52,300 new diagnoses arise each year in the UK. The tumor develops when prostate cells grow out of control. It is a slowly progressing cancer with symptoms, such as blood in the urine, that only appear when the disease is advanced. It usually affects men over 50 and often with a family history. Blacks are disproportionately impacted by the disease, and deaths from prostate cancer have now surpassed those from breast cancer.

“MRI scans are one of the tests we use to diagnose prostate cancer. While effective, these scans are expensive, take up to 40 minutes to run, and are not easily available to everyone. Also, there are some patients who cannot do it like those with hip replacements or claustrophobias,” explains Ahmed. “Our study is the first to show that a special type of ultrasound can be used as a potential test to identify clinically significant cases of prostate cancer. It can detect most cases with good accuracy, although MRI scans are a little better.”

One of the main methods for diagnosing prostate cancer is a special type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) called multiparametric (mpMRI), which helps doctors see if there is any tumor inside the prostate and how quickly it is likely to grow. The scan, however, takes 40 minutes and costs around 450 euros (around 2,500 reais)

The new study looked at using a different type of imaging called multiparametric ultrasound (mpUSS), which uses sound waves to look at the prostate. The test involves using a probe called a transducer to image the prostate. The doctor doing the test also uses extra special types of ultrasound that look at the stiffness and amount of tissue in the blood supply, which in tumors appear more clearly because they are denser. “We believe this test can be used in low- and middle-income settings where access to expensive MRI equipment is difficult and cases of prostate cancer are on the rise,” Ahmed said.

Both imaging tests did not detect clinically important cancers indicated by the other, so the use of both would increase the identification of clinically important prostate cancers. “Our results provide an accurate test for prostate cancer in patients who previously did not have one, using an inexpensive and easy-to-perform test,” said Alistair Gray, one of the study’s authors and a researcher in the Division of Surgery and Interventional Science at UCL.