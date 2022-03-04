NVIDIA RTX 4090 may have 71% more cores than the RTX 3090 Ti [RUMOR]

Leaker revealed what the entire next-gen chip lineup would be

We always expect significant performance jumps between different generations of hardware to justify the switch. How about about 70% more in numbers of cores? That’s what a leaker suggests comparing the current top of the line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with the upcoming (and likely) RTX 4090Ada Lovelace’s strongest next-generation GPU from the manufacturer.

The information most likely comes from the hacker invasion that stole source code from NVIDIA technologies, such as DLSS and GPU LHR limiter, among other information. There were more than 1TB of data stolen by the hacker group. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see more and more information about new NVIDIA technologies appearing on the internet.

The Twitter User Name @davideneco25320, published what would be the SM count of the entire NVIDIA RTX 40 Ada Lovelace next-gen lineup. It compares with the last two generations, Ampere and Turing, and the numbers are surprising, especially among the strongest chips. While the GA102 chip, top of the line in the Ampere generation, has 84 SMs (10,752 cores on the RTX 3090 Ti and 10,496 on the RTX 3090), the supposed chip AD102 must have 144 SMs, which gives 18,432 CUDA cores.



The AD102 chip should equip from the RTX 4080 to a probable RTX 4090 (Ti), as with the GA102 chip of the current Ampere generation. So this 71% increase in numbers of CUDA cores could be between the RTX 3090 Ti and an RTX 4090. The lower-end chip AD103, with 84 SMs, would have the same core count as an RTX 3090 Ti. (10,752) and we could be talking about a possible RTX 4070.

The performance difference decreases between weaker chips. Among Ada Lovelace GPUs based on AD107, AD106 and AD104 chips, the performance difference, compared to the Ampere generation, should be between 20% and 25%. It is worth remembering that the more performance, the more consumption. If the RTX 3090 Ti has a TDP of 480W, what about an RTX 4090?

Via: Tom’s Hardware